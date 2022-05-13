Balmoral Show Day 3 picture special - images from a great family day out

1.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 13th May Day three of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank: Pictured at Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, Mark Henry. The show takes place over four days between 11th and 14th May at Balmoral Park near Lisburn. This year is the 153rd Balmoral Show and thousands of people are expected to attend. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye