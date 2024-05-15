Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So elevated is the Balmoral Show in the public consciousness that the opening day of 2024 saw throngs of people queuing even before the gates opened.

As one seasoned observer who has attended numerous times before quipped: "I have never ever seen people queuing like before unless it was for a music concert!".

Without doubt, the footfall of the four-day-event would easily rival a major concert, with some 100,000 expected at the Eikon Centre outside Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are over 3900 livestock and equine entries at this year’s show – which is enjoying its 155th anniversary.

Natasha Doherty pictured with her Suffolks raw lamb from Strabane at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary said it was too early to say how many attended on the first day.

"Today has been a great start to the 155th Balmoral Show," she told the News Letter. "The sun has been shining and thousands of visitors have already had a taste of everything the show has to offer.

"With the weather looking great for the rest of the week, we can’t wait to welcome many more and continue to celebrate our local agri-food industry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly, attending the show brought back happy childhood memories.

Suzi Truesdale and Amanda Wallace enjoying the Balmoral Show. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"The Balmoral Show has always been something that I've been coming to, even from a child, with school trips to see all the sights and take part in all the activities,” she said. “It's absolutely fantastic."

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir was also present, making the most of the chance to hear from farmers.

"There's so much to celebrate here and to Showcase about Northern Ireland," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As minister he recognised there are challenges in the sector, but added that he was focused on solutions.

Saoirse McCourt and Emma from Omagh checking out the transport options at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"That's what this show is about – me listening and also delivering solutions for the people of Northern Ireland.”

The crowds circulated around 500 stands, covering everything from local artisan food and drink to fine crafts, jewelry and clothes.

There were many unusual sights.

In the sheep shearing shed, the final of the Advanced Young Farmers Sheep Shearing took place, where a string of winter coated animals were left looking, well, sheepish, after being completely shorn to the skin in under two minutes each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Balmoral Show is a great place to catch up with old friends. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

In the main arena, grown women were left shrieking in fear as the astonishing Bolddog Motorbike Display Team leapt 50 feet into the air off a ramp before spinning the bikes over their heads and back under them again, just in time to land on the next ramp.

At the Glenpark Estate stall Richard Beattie proudly showed off his bottle-reared red stag deer, Freddie, complete with huge antlers; a touching sight to behold how tame the magnificent animal was.

The Kinedale Donkeys stall showcased the gentle wide eyed animals which they take around the country as therapy animals for the elderly and children with autism. "They are really good listeners and have huge soulful eyes," said spokeswoman Becky Figueira.

Thanks to the Ulster Aviation Society, little boys and their dads were flocking to the RAF Tornado stand, where the children could sit in an authentic cockpit and play with the control stick, dazzled by countless dials and displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another curious display was the huge crop-spraying drone in display, care of Scott Dowell at the Autospray Systems stand. At around six feet in diameter, this is the baby of their fleet, with larger drones being three times the size.

But perhaps the cutest demonstration of them all was the Mini Land Rover off road experience from Glenarm Castle & Gardens.

All creatures great and small at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The tiny electric replicas were driven by pre-school children around a gentle off road track, over a series of bridges. The beaming smiles on the children's faces confirmed this is going to be a major family hit this year.

Thursday’s weather opens with low cloud burning off in the morning followed by sunny intervals, temperatures reaching 21C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday will start dull but will be dry with some sunshine and temperatures reaching 19C. Saturday will be cooler and cloudier but dry and reaching 16C.