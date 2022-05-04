The Met Office has forecast dry weather with some cloud, and most importantly, some sunny spells for the duration of Balmoral Show which takes place from Wednesday to Saturday at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

And for those feeling the heat, they’ll be able to cool down thanks to a number of new drinking water stations that will provide visitors with free filtered drinking water.

The show returns on Wednesday with its staples of livestock, trade stands and local produce as well as a wide range of family entertainment and attractions.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team will soar into the Main Arena during all four days of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. To view the Show timetable visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk

The Main Arena will host a number of top-class attractions including the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, as well as a musical military performance by the Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Visitors to the show can also enjoy a polo exhibition match and performances by The Paul Hannam – Quad Bike Stunt Show team.

In terms of equestrian sport, the show welcomes the return of international show jumping with six competitions boasting a prize fund of over £40,000 running from Wednesday to Friday.

On Saturday there should be a buzz for in the Sheep Shearing Fold as the Six Nations Shearing Championship takes place.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society unveils the new filtered drinking water stations at this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank

This year, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society will be marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a number of special activities across show days.

The Women’s Institute of Northern will also be celebrating their 90th Anniversary, as they return to the show with their ever-popular art, craft and garden displays and delicious bakes and treats.

Operations d irector Rhonda Geary commented “We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Balmoral Park this May for the 153rd Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“Last year we ran the event in September, however we are thrilled to be returning to our usual May date, kicking off the showing season here in Northern Ireland.

“The show promises to be a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do.

“Whether you’re looking for a family fun, fantastic food or the chance to view exceptional livestock – it’s all in the show.”

Visitors to the show are encouraged to use public transport and Translink will service Balmoral Park, with a schedule of enhanced rail services and a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station.

All tickets for Balmoral Show must be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk/buy-tickets.