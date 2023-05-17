BBC One’s BAFTA award-winning The Repair Shop in search for fixes across Northern Ireland

Returning to the barn, they are busy rescuing and restoring items their owners’ thought were beyond saving, transforming priceless pieces of family history and bringing loved, but broken treasures back to life.Alongside their hard-working schedule filming for the next series of the much-loved programme, the team are also searching for more items to fix at the barn.The Repair Shop’s presenter, Jay Blades, said: “We are looking for unique items for our new series. They don’t have to be antique, it can be absolutely anything, but it must have that sentimental value and it must mean something to you and it needs repairing. We want you to get in contact because we want to get these things fixed for you.”