Best ‘end of season’ dairy sale yet is held at the Automart (1993)
The fifth annual “end of season” dairy sale at the Automart Stockcentre, Portadown, had met with a marvellous, reported Farming Life during this week in 1993.
The excellent entry of black and white cows, heifers and young stock was eagerly snapped up by the gallery of purchasers, representing every country in Northern Ireland.
Prices were led by a smart heifer from the Sovereign Herd of Charles Davidson and Son, Ballywalter.
This freshly calved daughter of Crudwell Marathon caught the eye of many dairymen and sold for a price tag of 1,900 guineas.
Demand for heifers was very strong, resulting in a very healthy average of £1,440 for 29 sold.
Aubrey Patterson, of Ballycrochan, exhibited a fine daughter of Tops Monitor Legend which sold for 1,740 guineas.
This freshly calved heifer, noted Farming Life, was showing promise and was already delivering 51½ gallons.
The selection of young cows on offer also sold readily at premium rates, peaking at 1,780 guineas. This was collected by Donaghmore based Ronald McLean and Sons for a third calver sired by Grove Diamond and delivering eight gallons and rising.
Cows averaged £1,481 each.
An important aspect of the sale was the entry of young breeding stock which sold to a leading price of 1,000 guineas.
This was paid for a Jydens Willow daughter exhibited by Jim Morgan, of Drumiller.
Carrying a pedigree index of 855, this recently served heifer showed potential both on paper and on inspection.
A mate of this heifer, also served in April sold for 950 guineas. This promising purchase has a pedigree index of 1715 - one of the highest in the Holstein Friesian Society.
Maiden heifers sold at a pleasing level, averaging £674 and reaching 760 guineas, for a yearling Starbuck daughter also sold by Jim Morgan.
Eager to replenish replacement levels, customers snapped up the heifer calves on offer.
An October born Dongield Topper daughter changed hands at 530 guineas.
Other lots frequently passed 400 guineas.
Auctioneer Tom Clarke commented: “This was undoubtedly the most successful ‘end of season’ sale to date. The entry of quality dairy stock on offer today was a credit to the breeders involved. It is always enjoyable when their efforts are justly rewarded in the sale ring.”
Mr Clarke added: “Following the sale, we received several pressing requests from breeders and buyers to stage another similar event in early June.
“This is now planned for Thursday, June 10. Interested breeders can obtain entry forms from Automart Livestock Sales.”
Leading prices (in guineas) for in milk heifers were as follows:
1,900 - C Davidson and Sons (Crudwell Marathon).
1,740 - A Patterson (Tops Monitor Legend).
1,680 - H Stevenson (Scottish Washington); W J A McBride (Ocean View Dixiecraft).
1,640 - H Stevenson (Manitu).
1,580 - C Keane and Sons (Muff Jonathan); H Stevenson (Lisnabreeny Matchmaker).
1,520 - W R Burns (Brague Account); C Davidson and Sons (Crudwell Marathon).
1,500 - H Patton and Sons (Smiddiehill Trevino 2).
1,460 - J Johnston (Ullswater Roybrook).
1,400 - A Patterson (Joyland Jet); R Lowe and Sons (Bricknell Rotary).
1,370 - W R Stewart (Grangehill Warden).
Cows in milk:
1,780 - J R McLean and Sons (Grove Diamond).
1,560 - H Patton and Sons (Fisher-Place Mandingo).
Heifer calves:
530 - J Morgan (Donfield Topper).
450 - J Morgan (Ballycraigy Blackstar)
430 - J Hamill (Caddy Roy).
400 - J Morgan (Hubert).
370 - J Morgan (Hubert).
360 - J Morgan (Hubert).
Maiden heifers:
760 - J Morgan (Barbican Starbuck).
750 - J Morgan (Hanoverhill Designer)
720 - J Morgan (Barbican Starbuck).
670 - J Morgan (Barbican Topper).
Served heifers:
1,000 - J Morgan (Jydens Willow).