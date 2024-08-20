Blue-green algae infection now afflicting Northern Ireland's north coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outbreak of blue-green algae has now been discovered on the north coast.

The case was uncovered in the last several days, and now means that virtually the entire Lower Bann system is infected.

There have been countless cases recorded in Lough Neagh this year, and over the summer a number of cases have been logged on the River Bann as it flows out of the lough, from Toome to Coleraine.

Now, as of August 16, cases have been found at the mouth of the Bann, at Castlerock.

Streaks of algae residue on the bank of the River Bann near Portstewart Strand, as uploaded to the Bloomin' Algae website

One was discovered on August 15 on the east bank of the Bann, behind Portstewart strand, and another was discovered on August 16 on the west bank, at the edge of Castlerock beach.

Swimming is now not advised at the exact spots where the algae was found, but no such warning is in place for either Portstewart strand or Castlerock beach.

The cases have been recorded on a mapping system called Bloomin’ Algae, which is run by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

It encourages members of the public to send in photos and details of suspected cases, which are then sorted into “correct” cases which have been confirmed, “plausible” cases, and “incorrect” cases.

So far in 2024, there have been 129 correct cases identified.

The Department of the Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has told the News Letter: “A report of blue-green algae at the barmouth between Portstewart and Castlerock was submitted via the Bloomin’ Algae on the August 16 2024 and confirmed on the August 17.

"The bathing water operators (The National Trust and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council) have been informed however no ‘advice against bathing’ has been issued at any of the identified beach bathing sites.

"The National Trust have however posted ‘advice against bathing’ at the barmouth, which is not an identified bathing water site and bathing is not recommended at a site of this nature.