Bovine TB: Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir says compensation rates could be decided by budget settlement

There has been a consultation on compensation rates for bovine TB cases

While the executive was suspended, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs launched a public consultation on cutting the compensation rate, which is currently on a full market value basis.

The proposal is to reduce the level to 90% in the first year of implementation and 75% a year later.

The consultation closed on Friday.

Mr Muir said the budget settlement his department receives will “determine an awful lot in terms of what I can and can’t do”.

“I do not wish to change the compensation rate, but if the budget is slashed to the effect that I cannot statutorily undertake my duties then I will be left with no other place to move,” he told MLAs on Monday.

During questions for Mr Muir in the assembly, DUP MLA William Irwin said a reduction in compensation would create financial hardship for farmers and their families.

Mr Muir responded by saying that Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had directed the department to consult on the proposals while Stormont was suspended.

He said his officials have started the process of analysing the responses to that consultation and he will consider a detailed summary when it is prepared for him.

Mr Muir went on to say he is “acutely aware” of the devastating impact of bovine TB and the financial challenges for farmers and farming families.

“I therefore appreciate that any proposal which suggests reducing TB compensation will be extremely difficult for the farming community,” he said.

“The budget settlement for the next financial year will have a significant bearing on what my department can do in this and many other areas.”

He added: “That was not my proposal, it was the secretary of state’s proposal to consult about reducing the compensation rate to 90% and then 75%.

“That was a consequence of this place not sitting and us not being able to make our own policy decisions in relation to this.

“I’m determined to bring a fresh approach to this issue, to see what way we can have a sustainable future for our farming community and also then for my department, the focus is upon the farming community.”