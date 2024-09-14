Bygone Days: Busy period for September fairs around Ulster as reports published (1890)

During this week in 1890 the News Letter published a number of reports from September fairs which had been held around the province of Ulster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KILREA – “This monthly fair was in many respects the largest for some time. Buyers and dealers were in attendance from Belfast, Coleraine, Cookstown. Antrim, and Dungannon, in addition to the usual local men. Demand, generally speaking, was brisk, and prices much better than those obtained at last fair. Best beefers realised from 60s to 65s per cwt; second quality do, 54s to 50s per cwt; third do, 50s to 54s per cwt. Springers and newly-calved cows are still in good request at good prices. Milchers of the best quality, giving a large supply, sold at from £15 to £30, second quality do, £11 10s to £15, third do, £8 1s to £11 0s. Springers sold from £16 to £31; medium do, £13 10s to £16.”

PORTAFERRY – “At this monthly fair on Tuesday last there was a good supply of stock, and a fair attendance of buyers. Prices were not so good as expected; and demand was dull. Best beef may be quoted at from 55s to 60s per cwt; second quality, 50s to 55s; and third and inferior, 45s to 50s. First quality of springers, £12 to £18 and second quality, £9 to £11 10s; milchers, £12 10s to £16 for best; £10 10s to £12 for secondary animals; and £6 to £9 10s for inferior sorts. In the store department, two-and-a-half-year-olds, £10 10s to £12 ; two-year-olds, £8 l0s to £9 10s; year-and-a-half-olds, £7 to £8; yearlings, £5 to £6 10s; and calves, £2 l5s to £4. Pigs were dear; good suckers sold at £1 to £1 3s and others 16s to 18s. The reports in the fair as to the condition of the potato crop were not so discouraging - certainly the warm weather of the last few days has been immensely beneficial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ENNISKILLEN – “The September fair was held yesterday, and was fairly well attended. The general turnout of stock all round was extremely large, and the attendance of buyers, especially from the English and Scotch markets, quite beyond the average, the demand brisk, and prices fairly satisfactory. Of all other fairs of the season, perhaps the September one is the largest, owing to the fact that the big graziers usually dispose of their entire stock of matured animals and lay in yearlings for stores during the winter. Best three-year-old heifers and bullocks sold from £16 10s to £17 10s, £19, and up to £21 each; two-year-olds from £12 to £13, and up to £13 10s. Best springers from £11 to £19, £20, £21, and up to £23. There was a good supply of young pigs showed, and eagerly sought after. Slips went at from 15s to 18s and up to 22s 6d each; suckers from 17s 6d, 20s, 25s, 30s, 35s, 40s, 45s, 50s, and 55s per pair. In the horse department there were a lot of useful animals showed. Best saddle or harness horses sold at from £55 to £65 and £70; second-class from £40 to £45, and £50. Plough or farming horses went from £25 to £35 and £40 each; roadsters, from £15 to £17 10s, and £20.

Northern Ireland farmers walk towards the statue of Lord Carson on their way to Stormont to draw attention to their situation and lobby ministers in February 2000. Picture: Stephen Wilson/Pacemaker

CROSSGAR – “This monthly fair was held yesterday. The price of first-class beef may be quoted at 60s to 62s per cwt; second, 53s to 58s; and third 48s to 52s. Good springers and newly-calved cows realised from £14 10s to £17 l0s; second-class, £12 10s to £14; third, £9 10s to £12; and old cows £7 10s to £8 10s. In the store cattle department business was pretty brisk, and there were a good number of dealers present from Belfast and other places. Best three-year-old heifers and bullocks realised from £15 to £16 10s; others not so far advanced, £12 10s to £14; two-year-olds, £8 10s to £11; and year olds, £8 to £7 10s. There was a pretty good show of mutton. Good ewes £2 to £2 10s; and Blackfaced £1 5s to £1 10s; fat lambs £2 to £2 5s; and lambs 13s to 18s. There was a good supply of pigs, and prices were remunerative to sellers. Good stuckers sold at from 20s to 25s; and others 16s to 18s each. Farm horses ranged from £10 to £29, and colts and fillies £15 to £23. Agricultural reports were very cheering, and in localities where the potato disease has manifested itself it is not advancing.”