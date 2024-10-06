Bygone Days: Limousin is ‘bull of the day’ at harvest show and sale at Portadown (1980)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Backing up his ‘bull of the day’ award at the Automart Mart Harvest show and sale which was held at Portadown during this week in October 1980, a Limousin bull made the top price in the males section of 1,000 guineas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibitor was John Allen, Victoria Bridge, Strabane, and the purchasers were John Allen and Son, Burndennett, Strabane.

Top prices of the sale were paid for Charolais females. A pedigree Charolais cow and calf from James Woods, Banbridge, made 1,460 guineas, and the first prize Charolais heifer of Walter Bell, Cookstown, made 1,400 guineas, the purchaser of both animals being Loftus Lucy of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full French Charolais females averaged £869. James Woods, cow and calf, 1,060 guineas (which was sold to George Campbell from Downpatrick); James Woods 680 guineas (Loftus Lucy), James Woods 800 guineas (Loftus Lucy), James Woods, cow and calf 700 guineas.

Limousin 'Bull of the Day', exhibited by John Allen, Victoria Bridge, Strabane, Co Tyrone, at the Automart Harvest show and sale which was held at Portadown at the start of October 1980. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The reserve show champion was a a full French Charolais bull of Robert Simpson and Sons, Lambeg, Lisburn, was withdrawn from the sale at 710 guineas.

Farming Life noted: “In general, trade was slightly easier with present trends in beef and dairy industries having its effect on prices. Quality in all sections was of a high standard.”

Friesian bulls proved hardest to clear with an average of £364.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friesían champion was owned by Robert Mulligan of Banbridge, which was withdrawn from the sale at 340 guineas.

Reserve supreme 'Bull of the Day' at the Automart Harvest show and sale which was held at Portadown at the start of October 1980 was a Charolais of Robert Simpson, Mountpleasant, Lambeg, Lisburn. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Young Friesian bull class: 1, Robert Mulligan, Banbridge, withdrawn at 340 guineas, 2, Robert Mulligan, Banbndge, withdrawn from sale at 350 guineas, 3, Austen Alexander, Newcastle, 460 guineas to C Hamilton, Tandragee.

Older Friesian bulls: 1, J J McDowell. Castlereagh, 450 guineas (to A Burke, Armagh), 2, Barbican Farms, Newcastle, withdrawn from sale at 315 guineas, 3, H Glasgow, Cookstown, 352 guineas (to J Haire, Dundrod).

Hereford bulls enjoyed a very brisk sale with an average of £420. Top price went to Joe Morton, Armagh, whose first prize bull fetched 560 guineas to John Smyth of Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second place – J E and R I Haire, Dundrod, which was withdrawn from the sale at 405 guineas, 3, David Adams, Brookeborough, 435 guineas (A Monaghan, Ballygorman), 4, Hugh Courtney, Belfast, 380 guineas (T Singleton, Banbridge).

The Simmental champion at the Automart Harvest show and sale which was held at Portadown at the start of October 1980 was exhibited by David Perry, Ahoghill, Co Antrim. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Limousin bulls averaged at £787.50 with two Blonde D'Aquitaine bulls selling for 560 guineas and 420 guineas.

There was “a very sound offering” of Simmtntal bulls which sold to 610 guineas for a second prize bull of John Shaw, Dungannon, which was bought by P Gaffney, Derrynoose. First prize bull of D9 Perry, Ahoghill, was withdrawn from the sale at 610 guineas. A fine animal from J Redmond, Loughgall, sold for 600 guineas to N Kerr, Gilford. The average price was £543.

Full French Charólais bulls averaged at £521. 1, Robert Simpson and Sons, Lisburn, withdrawn from sale at 710 guineas, 2, Noel Bell, Cookstown, withdrawn from sale at 600 guineas, 3, John Johnson, Carryduff, 590 guineas (to S Johnson of Portadown), J Johnson, Carryduff, 650 guineas (to S Johnson, Portadown), R Bryson and Sons, Loughbrickland, 590 guineas (to William Millar, Coleraine).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Percentage Charolais bulls averaged £445 with S W Watterson, Magherafelt, receiving the top price of 550 guineas from E Kinnear, Armagh.

Stockman Norman Hutchinson with Brague Pilot, which won the Friesian championship for Robert Mulligan, Banbridge, at the Automart Harvest show and sale which was held at Portadown at the start of October 1980. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Kilroot Ploughing Society: Kilroot Agricultural Society members, John McKee of Kilwaughter, Larne, and Harold Simms, Liberty Road, Milebush, were congratulated at the annual meeting for their successes in the international ploughing contest which had been held at Myroe, Limavady, in 1979, reported Farming Life.

Mr John McDowell, chairman, who presided, said these members had brought honour to the society and, as a result of their high placings, would be representing Northern Ireland in other international competitions which were to be held – John McKee in Canada with Tom Clyde (Straid) and Ballyboley Tractor Ploughing Society, and Harold Simms at the British championships. John, Harold and another committee member, Wilby Holden, were also to take part in the Northern Ireland international match which was to be held in November 1980.

Mr Samuel Simms, secretary, reported another good year and expressed thanks to all who supported with sponsorship and prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that the 1980 ploughing match organised by Kilroot AS was to held on Saturday, November 15. The presentation of awards would be held in the Imperial Laharna Hotel, Larne, on Friday, November 21.