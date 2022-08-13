Bygone Days: Record is equalled as Suffolks peak at 1,900gns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bid, which equalled the 1983 record price, came from the judge, Sandy Campbell, Kirkton, Aberdeenshire, and secured the champion, a ram lamb offered by Hugh Rankin of Newtownards.

It was an animal from Mr Rankin’s flock which set the record at the 1983 event.

There was a very large attendance at the sale and the good sheep sold well, reported Farming Life.

The reserve champion, a ram lamb exhibited by William Montgomery of Newtownards, was knocked down at 850 guineas to Wilson McMullan of Armagh.

The same price was paid by the Robson Brothers of Doagh for a ram lamb owned by Mr Rankin.

Bill O’Meachir of Clones, Co Monaghan, paid 780 guineas for a ram lamb from Mr McMullan’s flock.

Class results and prices, in guineas, were as follows:

Shearling ram – 1, Mrs R M Hanna, Knockahollet, Ballymena (700); 2, Mrs E Cowan, Ballymena (560); 3, D W Alcorn, Omagh (420); reserve, Mrs E Cowan (680); highly commended, James Steele, Ballyclare (270); commended, R A S Barkley, Dunloy (400).

Ram lamb – 1, and champion, Hugh Rankin, Newtownards (1,900); 2, and winner of novice cup, Wilson McMullan, Armagh (780); 3, R A F Bryson, Loughbrickland (440); reserve, R Campbell Watson, Rasharkin (500); highly commended, Mrs E Cowan (400); commended and reserve for novice cup, David J Duncan, Crumlin (600).

Shearling ewe – 1, George Booth, Stewartstown (320); 2, Noel Mawhinney, Millisle (230); 3, George Booth (300), reserve, and highly commended, Samuel Mawhinney and Sons, Crumlin (240 and 230); commended, J A McFerran, Ballywalter (350).

Ewe lamb – 1, and female champion, William Montgomery, Newtownards (360); 2, and reserve female champion, R A F Bryson (320); 3, R T Maybin, Ballymena (160); reserve, J Wilson McCracken, Rasharkin (500); highly commended, Mrs E Cowan (220); commended, Hugh Rankin (270).

Pen of three ram lambs – 1, William Montgomery (850, 350 and 620); 2, Hugh Rankin (850, 400, 580); 3, R A F Bryson (300 and 360 twice); reserve, D W Alcorn (320, unsold and 260); highly commended, Mrs E Cowan (400 twice and 270); commended, David J Duncan (250, 240 and 260).

Ile de France champion tops bidding at 360gns

The Ile de France Sheep Breeders’ Club of Northern Ireland had held its annual show and sale at McClelland’s Mart in Ballyclare during this week in 1984.

The judge Mr Arthur Roberts, of Usk, Wales, awarded the supreme championship to Jim Donaldson, of Newry, for his first prizewinning ram lamb which went on to make top price of 360 guineas.

Mr Donaldson also won the best female award for his first prizewinning ewe lamb which sold at 150 guineas.

Marty Kidd’s second prizewinning ram lamb took the reserve championship and sold at 260 guineas.

Following the judging, Mr Roberts complimented the exhibitors on the quality of their top lots which sold well to a small turnout of purchasers, but little or no interest was shown in the poor quality lots.

Awards and prices:

Ram lamb - 1, Jim Donaldson, Newry (360, J Kidd, Banbridge); 2, Martyn Kidd, Ballynahinch (260, G Knox, Ayr); 3, Martyn Kidd (unsold).

Shearling ram - 1, H Wright, Hilltown (unsold, 240); 2, John Kidd (90, R J Dunlop, Cullybackey); 3, William J Moffett, Newry (80, E Rainey, Drumlin).

Aged ram, not judged - 1, E Patterson, Killinchy, (90 R Carswell, Banbridge); 2, E Patterson (70, H Conway, Co Monaghan).

Ewe lamb - 1, J Donaldson (150, G Knox); 2, E Patterson (95, G Knox); 3, H Wright(180, G Knox).