Bygone Days: Will Wright to plough for Ulster in 1973 world championships (1972)

Of all the prizewinners at the international ploughing match which had been held at at Cookstown, Co Tyrone during this week in 1972, reported Farming Life, none was prouder than 19-year-old Will Wright, of Ballyriff, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Will was to be the youngest ever ploughman to represent Northern Ireland in the world ploughing match, which was to be staged at Wexford in 1973.

He was to accompany James Musgrave of Dunleady, Dundonald, Co Down, who had won his way into the Ulster team for the second successive year – he had just returned from the 1972 world match which had been held in the United States of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co Londonderry teenager was a member of the famous Wright ploughing family and three of his uncles were amongst the competitors at Cookstown. For the first time for several years Will’s father, Mr Norman Wright, was not a competitor in the international match. Among the spectators who watched Will ploughing was his 82-year-old grandfather, Mr William Wright, of Magherafelt, who was naturally very proud of the long list of family successes now being enhanced by the third generation.

At the Northern Ireland Large White Pig Breeders Club dinner and prize distribution at Ballymena in April 1981, pictured is Mrs Williams, wife of the Large White Club secretary, Mr Walter Williams, handing over trophy to Mr Ambrose Kelly at the annual prize distribution. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

In the YFC world style class which was won by Will his 17-year-old brother Robert was third – but only the first two went forward to plough for the Northern Ireland world team at Wexford in 1973.

Will received a great ovation as he collected a number of trophies and prize-money at the prize distribution at the Adair Arm Hotel in Ballymena.

He heard one of the judges, Mr H Samuel, of Leddinigton, Ledbury, Herefordshire, pay a tribute to his excellent ploughing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will was already looking forward to the 1973 world match. He told Farming Life, still clutching his winning trophies: “It will be a big occasion.”

At the Northern Ireland Large White Pig Breeders Club dinner and prize distribution at Ballymena in April 1981 is Mr Alan Abercrombie of BOCM-Silcock handing over the company’s rose bowl to Mr James Pollock. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

James Musgrave, one of Northern Ireland's most popular ploughmen, was showered with congratulations on becoming international champion and world team leader for the second year running.

Stanley Erwin, of Killead, and Jack Wright, of Loup, who also happened to be one of Will Wright's uncles, who finished third and fourth on the final day were to represent Northern Ireland in the Canadian ploughing championships in 1973.

While there were some excellent winners among the tractor men the horse ploughmen attracted a big share of the spectators, noted Farming Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two horse teams turned out. Joe McAleece, of Tullyhogue, Cookstown, retained the horse championship with a top class performance, he had won 329 first prizes and championships, a world record.

Celebrating his 82nd birthday at the Large White Club’s dinner at Ballymena in April 1981 was Mr William McCarroll, Skyline, Randalstown, one of the guests, who was president of the NI Landrace Pig Breeders Association. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Tom McAleece, of Aghadowey, took second place to Joe (“they are not related”) but in the style and appearance class the tables were turned. Tom's pair of Clydesdales took top honours for style.

Although Mrs Elizabeth Thompson, of Carryduff, automatically retained the title of champion lady ploughman she showed that she could take on the best of the men as well as the women.

She ploughed in a big class against some of the top ploughmen and was placed fourth – “a very creditable performance for which she received a big cheer at the prize cheer at the prize distribution”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also a big welcome for the New Zealanders John Kyle and Gordon Carter, and the only Eire competitor, John Tracey, from Carlow. Kyle won, with Tracey a close runner-up.

At the Northern Ireland Large White Pig Breeders Club dinner and prize distribution at Ballymena in April 1981, Mr Hubert Gabble, Crossgar, is seen handing over to club president, Mr James Pollock, the Donard View Cup, in memory of his father. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Speaking on behalf of the New Zealand team, Mr Kyle said they were very impressed by the hospitality and enjoyed they ploughing very much.

Mr Bob Erwin presided at the prize distribution. Miss Hazel McCrea, daughter of one of the owners of the site, handed over the awards.

Mr James Young, secretary of the Northern Ireland Ministry of Agriculture, and Mr Robert Hanna, Ulster Farmers’ Union president, were among the speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad