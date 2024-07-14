Castlewellan Show: Charolais inter-breed champ Brigadoon Paradise making up for lost time

Enjoying their day at Castlewellan Show were (from left) Caoimhe O'Rourke, seven-year-old Bria O'Rourke and Tyler Kinley, all from Castlewellan

​​A magnificent five-year-old Charolais cow with a 10-week calf at foot won the beef inter-breed championship at Saturday’s Castlewellan Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by the Connolly family from Ballynahinch in Co Down, Brigadoon Paradise is, only now, enjoying her first year in the competition show rings.

“She was part of that Covid generation, which missed out on a show career up to this point,” David Connolly explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cow calved a few weeks ago. She was looking tremendously well at home and so we decided to bring her to Castlewellan.

Cody Paul, from Maghera, was the champion young dairy handler at Castlewellan Show 2024. He was congratulated by his mum, Leanne, and judge Jessica Hall

“The plan now is to show her to the Charolais National Championships, taking place at Clogher Show at the end of this month.

“After that, it’s a case of letting the cow enjoy a long retirement from the show rings back at home with us. She remains a cow with a long breeding life ahead of her.”

Raymond Kennedy, a pedigree auctioneer with United Auctions in Stirling, judged the inter-breed beef classes at Castlewellan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The winning cow has everything: great presence, style and scope. She encapsulated everything that is good about the Charolais breed. And the fact that the cow had her own calf at foot clinched the deal for me.”

Katie Ross, from Cullybackey, with the champion female pygmy goat at Castlewellan Show

He added: “The overall quality of the cattle participating in the final, inter-breed class was immense. I chose the Limousin heifer as my reserve.

“She has everything: style, scope, mobility and true Limousin character. The animal has the potential to develop into a highly successful breeding cow.”

Ballygrange Tina, the heifer in question, was exhibited by the Killen family from Crossgar in Co Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katrina Killen explained: “She will be flushed over the coming weeks. After that, we will settle her down in calf.”

Katrina Killen, from Crossgar in Co Down, with the Limousin breed champion and beef inter-breed reserve at Castlewellan Show

Meanwhile, a total of 16 breeds were represented in the Sheep inter-breed champion class at Castlewellan.

William Tait, from Omagh, had the unenviable task of selecting a winner from what was a very strong line-up of individual breed champions.

However, the day ended on a truly high note with Rathfriland Texel breeder, Martin McConville getting the nod from the Co Tyrone man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His shearling ewe looked an absolute picture in the ring. And it really is a case of success building on success for the young breeder. The end of June saw him pick up the sheep inter-breed championship at Newry Show with an equally impressive Texel ewe lamb.

Harry Grant (left) and Pat Branagan, both from Kilcoo in Co Down, with their Dutch Spotted sheep at Castlewellan Show

William Tait described his champion as an elite example of the Texel breed.

He explained: “She has everything: style, breed character and presence.”

There was also an excellent turnout of dairy stock at Castlewellan. The inter-breed championship was won by an eye-catching Jersey second calver, Potterswalls Jamie Lady 4 – bred and exhibited by the Fleming family from nearby Seaforde.

Judge Jessica Hall described her champion as an eye-catching young cow with a marvellous breeding future.