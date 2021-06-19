Charity road run to support Dementia NI

The tractor road run will take part in the form of a relay passing through counties Down, Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Armagh highlighting the work and support in which the Academy have achieved and bring ploughing people together forming the ethos of its organisation to enspire, encourage and enjoy.

Dementia NI was founded in 2015 for people who had been diagnosed with the condition, it’s organisation challenges the stigma around a diagnosis and promotes the right for people living with dementia to be involved in decisions that affect their lives and to raise awareness of the condition in their own right.

The charity’s focus during the pandemic is to ensure this work was continued as extended isolation was especially difficult for those with dementia.

Empowerment officer for the charity Ashleigh Davis said: “During the last year we were unable to meet in person but innovative thinking we are able to meet through zoom and are able to continue to raise awareness, challenge stigma and take part in research, all virtually.”

Ashleigh added: “We are thrilled to be nominated to benefit from the tractor road run and the funds raised will help engage with more people with dementia. Our members have a positive message to share and we want to reach to others with dementia diagnosis to show that it is possible to continue to live well with dementia.”

For more information on the charity go to www.dementiani.org or phone 02896931555