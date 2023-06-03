Clarke to leave RUAS to join the Automart based in Portadown (1973)

Tom of Springfield Farm, Lurgan, joined the organisation as livestock and farm sales director from July 1, 1973.

With Mr Allen he was to be responsible for the overall promotion of livestock sales, farm auctions, land letting, farm valuations and insurance.

“We also intend to study the potential in the export of top quality livestock across the world,” Mr Allen told Farming Life.

Pictured in March 1983 at the breed show and sale which was held at the Automart, Portadown are auctioneer Tom Clarke, NI Charolais Club secretary, with Bertie Watterson, chairman, and the judge Andrew Barr from Scotland. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“We feel that the province has much to offer but the methods will have to be pioneered,” Mr Clarke said:

“I have always held the auctioneering profession in the highest esteem and I am joining it at a most interesting stage in the development of European agriculture.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege of serving farmers and stockbreeders throughout my career and I earnestly look forward to being able to pursue my interest in agriculture and the farming people.”

In addition to his extensive business activities Mr Allen was one of Northern Ireland’s leading breeders of Charolais cattle, of which Mr Clarke was also a keen enthusiast – Tom was, noted Farming Life, in the process of ‘grading up’ a pedigree herd and was the secretary of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club.

Pictured in March 1983 is Derek Reid, secretary of the Greenmount Association, presenting Miss Lily Ward, who was retiring, with a cheque as thank you for her service to the association. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mr Clarke, who was born on the 150-acre family farm at Springfield, was educated at the Royal School, Armagh, and Queen’s University, joining the staff of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society in 1959. In 1967 he was appointed to the position of assistant manager of the society and was extremely popular with farmers and stockbreeder all across the country.

Automart had developed steadily since Mr Allen had acquired the premises at Portadown about 10 years previously and with Mr Clarke on the team further expansion was assured, said Farming Life.

Mr Clarke said: “Automart has a wonderful record in this part of the country and I have always admired the loyalty and support given by the customers. I hope that the advanced plans we have for extending the operation will greatly benefit farmers and stockbreeders throughout the province.”

First Ulster Simmental cattle off to America: The first Simmental cattle to be exported from Northern Ireland to the United States of America had been flown out by a special aircraft from Shannon to Miami, reported Farming Life during this week in June 1973.

Slurry tanker designed and manufactured by a small Co Londonderry engineering firm were cleaning up in the highly competitive United Kingdom market reported the News Letter in March 1983. Magherafelt firm S H Watterson Engineering were also making an impact on export markets, especially in the Middle East. Bertie Watterson, the owner of the firm, is pictured in the Magherafelt premises. Picture: News Letter archives

The animals, ranging from a year to 14 months, had been transported by lorries to Shannon from a Co Down farm after passing stringent veterinary tests.

There were 16 bulls and 11 heifers, the progeny of the first importation of the German, breed into Northern Ireland, and came from private herds all over the province.

Farming Life noted that the most valuable consignment of cattle ever to be exported from Northern Ireland also included three young Charolais heifers.

The export of the Simmentals heralded the start of a valuable export trade between Northern Ireland and the United States of America.

Slurry tanker designed and manufactured by a small Co Londonderry engineering firm were cleaning up in the highly competitive United Kingdom market reported the News Letter in March 1983. Magherafelt firm S H Watterson Engineering were also making an impact on export markets, especially in the Middle East. Bertie Watterson, the owner of the firm, is seen showing a group of Welsh agricultural equipment dealers a Star slurry tank being made at the Magherafelt premises. Picture: News Letter archives

Another batch of 30 Simmental cattle was expected to into isolation shortly on a Co Down farm for tests before going to the United States.

Meantime more Simmental cattle had been purchased for America, noted Farming Life.

Mr Ernest Dodd of Tattenhall Farms, Cheshire, had returned to England after a three day visit to Northern Ireland during which he bought about 50 Simmental bull and heifer calves, ranging from around a fortnight to three months old, from private breeders.

Before leaving Aldergrove airport, Mr Dodd had told Farming Life that he had been “tremendously impressed with the quality of the Simmental cattle in Northern Ireland”.

He said: “I think the quality is excellent. Even better than the cattle in England or Scotland.”

He praised the expertise of the Ministry of Agriculture livestock officers and breeders in their selection of the high quality foundation heifers.

Pictured in March 1983 at the breed show and sale which was held at the Automart, Portadown is Andrew Patterson with the reserve supreme champion bull of Bertie Watterson, Magherafelt. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

He added: “Two very good bulls at the ministry’s AI station are also helping to improve the quality.

