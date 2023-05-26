The competition, held in association with long term sponsor Johnston Gilpin and Co, saw a large crowd of spectators at the cattle lawn, where they cheered on the teams.

The team, comprising members Oisin McAteer from Randalstown YFC and David Thompson also from Randalstwon YFC, was presented with the machinery handling trophy on Thursday 11th May 2023.

Second place was awarded to Co Tyrone which included members Timothy Keys from Trillick and District YFC and Henry Giles from Seskinore YFC.

Members from Co Antrim who placed first in the machinery handling competition with representatives from Johnston Gilpin and Co, YFCU president, Stuart Mills and judges from CAFRE

Two members from clubs in each of the six counties, selected from county heats, made up the teams.

Those who completed the course with the most points won the competition.

Points were awarded for successfully making it through the course and driving through the posts, however, teams were penalised for a variety of reasons including not complying with safety regulations, touching markers, and unnecessary damage to the ground.

The course included the use of two bales, a John Deer tractor provided by Johnston Gilpin and Co, and a bail lifter.

Co Tyrone competitors who took second place in the machinery handling competition with Johnston Gilpin representatives, YFCU president, Stuart Mills and judges from CAFRE

This competition was designed to test both the drivers’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.

Johnston Gilpin and Co have supported the YFCU machinery handling competition for many years and provide the machinery for the competitors to use during the event.

Working closely with College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and Johnston Gilpin and Co, who assist with the planning of the designated course to test the competitors’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.

YFCU would like to thank Johnston Gilpin and Co for their continued sponsorship and support of this event.