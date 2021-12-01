Colourful end to working hunter league

Pony League champion Kerry McGrady, Copybush Moonbean and reserve champion Eva Kennedy, Casey

The five week league saw competitors each week riding a challenging course of fences built by renowned working hunter confidant Toni Donnelly.

With each week Hagans Croft received superb feedback on the selection of fences available and the caliber of course build which was slightly more challenging each week, making competitors see and ride their lines around the course of rustic fences.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for the league placings. Tara Murphy’s and ‘Shanbally deja vu’s’ hard work over the past few weeks clicked together on Saturday, with a foot perfect Championship show the pair shone out from the crowd and were awarded the coveted Horse League Champion Sash and trophy.

Hannah Younger, Romeo

Along side Judith Auten and her beautifully turned out cob ‘Kevin’, who were delighted with their Horse League Reserve Champion Sash and trophy, this is the pairs first sash so there was sure to be celebrations in the Auten household over the weekend.

Judge Fiona Young had a few hard decisions to make within the pony championship in the afternoon session. However one competitor stood out for Fiona and that was Kerry McGrady and her pony ‘Copybush Moonbeam’, after a rusty start to their 60cm class the pair brought their ‘A’ game to the championship show, everything that was asked of the pair they executed with ease which could not deny them the League Champion Sash. Pony League Reserve Champion was awarded to Eva Kennedy and ‘Casey’ the pair have been consistently placed over the past five weeks and were delighted with their achievements.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this working hunter league and NIF qualifiers and also thanks to judge Fiona Young. Thanks also to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers - Saturday 13th November 2021

Judith Auten, Kevin

Working Hunter Horses Champion Working Hunter Horse: Clare Steele, Ballerina

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse: Megan Norton, Hathaway

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse and 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Tara Murphy, Shanbally deja vu

Saturday 13th November saw the final week of Hagans Crofts, Ballynahinch, working hunter league where the day seen an abundance of rosettes, sashes, trophies and prizes galore

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Jessica House. Khalasar; 2) Tara Murphy, Shanbally deja vu.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Megan Norton, Hathaway; 2) Hannah Younger, Romeo; 3) Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 4) Gill McAreavey, Marley; 5) Holly Stewart, Touch of Ferro; 6) Jenna Morton, Heidi.

Emmalee Turley, Belsa Beag

Class 4 - 80cm Working Cob

1) Judith Auten, Kevin.

Class 5 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1) Megan Norton, Hathaway; 2) Aimee McKeown, Russel.

Class 6 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Clare Steele, Ballerina; 2) Aimee McKeown, Russel; 3) Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga; 4) Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 5) Laura Napier, Harley; 6) Samantha O’Sullivan, Redpark Clover.

Aimee McKeown, Russel

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Clare Steele, Ballerina; 2) Laura Napier, Harley.

Working hunter ponies

Champion Working Hunter Pony: Eva Kennedy, Casey

Reserve Working Hunter Pony: Emmalee Turley, Belsa Beag

Class 9 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes and MandM

1) Eva Kennedy, Candy.

Class 10 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes and MandM

1) Oliver Kinnear, Rosedale Sandstorm; 2) Eva Kennedy, Casey; 3) Kerry McGrady, Copybush Moonbeam.

Class 11 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also MandM

1) Oliver Kinnear, Polar Man, 2) Emmalee Turley, Belsa Beag; 3) Oliver Kinnear, Rosedale Sandstorm; 4) Sarah McPolin, Honey.

Class 12 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also MandM

1) Oliver Kinnear, Polar Man.

