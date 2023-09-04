The collars enable Ulster Wildlife to guide cattle into carefully chosen areas of this 258-hectare Area of Special Scientific Interest where grazing is most needed, all carefully mapped out and controlled via an app.

The collars work by emitting audio signals to move the herd. If the animal ignores the signal and gets too close to the boundary, a small electrical pulse is emitted to get them back on track.

Conservation grazing is an invaluable tool in helping to restore and manage sensitive habitats, such as flower-rich grasslands, and enabling wildlife to flourish.

Over 25 conservation cattle have been fitted with cutting-edge GPS collars at Slievenacloy Nature Reserve, in the Belfast Hills, to help restore this designated grassland site and boost biodiversity. Picture: Ulster Wildlife

“This new technology is a game-changer in helping to restore parts of Slievenacloy Nature Reserve,” said Andy Crory, Nature Reserves Manager with Ulster Wildlife.

“The collars encourage the cattle to work harder for us as we can guide them into areas of rank vegetation that aren’t as palatable but which are in need of a bit of extra TLC in the form of extra grazing.

“Already, the cattle have started to open up the grassland and increase the diversity of the habitat by making space for a greater variety of wildflowers, such as orchids. Grassland management through grazing provides all the things that the birds, butterflies, moths, and lizards that make Slievenacloy special, need to thrive.”

Slievenacloy Nature Reserve is one of the best species-rich grasslands in Northern Ireland, playing a crucial role in safeguarding a host of priority species such as skylark, cuckoo, frog orchid, small heath butterfly and marsh pug moth. Autumn brings a multitude of brightly coloured waxcap fungi to the grassland with 26 out of 43 Irish species recorded here.

In 2022, Ulster Wildlife purchased an additional 133 hectares of adjacent land, expanding Slievenacloy Nature Reserve by 52% to 258 hectares to help create a more connected and resilient landscape for nature to thrive. The new super-sized nature reserve – equivalent to about 480 football fields – is now the largest of Ulster Wildlife's 18 nature reserves.