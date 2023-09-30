Criticism levelled at the driving of cattle through streets of Belfast (1953)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Stuart described the traffic situation in Ann Street and Victoria Street, with 400 cattle being driven through daily, as “intolerable”.

“Since Ann Street and Victoria Street had become one-way thoroughfares there are four lines of fast-moving traffic in Victoria Street,” said Mr Stuart, “and for long periods of the day – 1½ hours in both the morning and afternoon – there were no policeman on traffic duty at the corner of the two streets.”

He continued: “Just visualise the confusion for pedestrians trying to cross the road. Visitors from the boats have asked me how they can get across the street.”

Pictured at the start of August 1980 at the Royal Dublin Horse Show at the RDS is Mr Ralph Loney from Portadown with his first prize winner and reserve champion hunter Nebue the Second. Farming Life declared of the show: “The Royal Dublin Show is still the world’s premier event in the equestrian world. And this year, as in every year, Ulster horsemen and women are at the top of the list in the prestigious Dublin event.” Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“And that,” he added, “is the first. impression they get of our city.”

Mr Stuart said he also had information that cattle were coming in from Eire and were being driven to the outskirts, “and this might well continue to Christmas”

He said that he understood also that these cattle would be entering through other parts of the city.

“About three weeks ago,” Mr Stuart went on, “about 400 sheep in one flock went down Ann Street and caused a traffic block from Ann Street to Bridge End and from Cromac Street to Ormeau Avenue.”

Mrs Margaret Smith, aged 95, with her daughter Mrs McLean pictured in August 1980 at the British Friesian Society’s exhibition at Balmoral, Belfast. Mrs Smith’s late husband ran the famous Ashbrooke herd Carnmoney, the herd was founded in 1936. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“This problem,” said Mr Stuart, “has been with the Corporation for years and it will grow and get worse.

“I have also talked with the police authorities, but they have said they are powerless and that the corporation are responsible.”

He added: “The shipment of sheep within the next few months will be very extensive, and I have been told, and if we are to have a repetition of this, it will be no time before flocks will be moving down Donegall Place.”

The secretary of the Belfast Chamber of Trade, Mr J Little, said that in the last couple of weeks he had noticed cattle passing at “very strange times – about 1pm and 5pm”.

Rhona Gray of Ballymanley House, Craigantlet, pictured in August 1980, at the British Friesian Society’s exhibition at Balmoral, Belfast, with her Kilcote Jaco Cartine, which was one of the many splendid Friesians on show. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Mr R S C Davison said that they had listened to a very strong case from Mr Stuart and “no stronger than the situation warranted”.

“It was quite true,” he said, “that store cattle are being taken to the outskirts. I have seen droves of them when traffic was at its heaviest.”

He agreed that it was an intolerable situation and the strongest possible action was called for.

Mr Martin Wallace, vice president, who presided, said he had tried in the corporation to get something done about it, but there were a number of problems.

Children from the Warrepoint are of Co Down pictured in August 1980 feeding a foal during a visit to one of the local farms at the Warrenpoint Gala. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

He said: “Reference had been made to cattle from Eire being shipped through Northern Ireland. I understood there is a law that if cattle had travelled a certain distance then they have to be taken out to graze.

“Furthermore, the dockers’ union had to be consulted as to when cargoes could be handled.”

It was decided, on the recommendation of the chairman, to refer the matter to the executive for a recommendation.

Ulster ploughmen for Canada: The News Letter reported that the 1954 international ploughing match was to be held in February at Antrim, “in a field close to Lough Neagh”.

These details were announced, during this week in 1953, by Mr A McFarlane, chairman of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, at a luncheon given by the association in honour of Mr Robert J Carse, of Moneymore, who was leaving for Cobourg, Ontario, Canada, to represent Northern Ireland in the world ploughing championships.

Mr Carse, it was noted, was the tractor ploughing champion of Northern Ireland and Mr McFarlane said that they hoped he would bring back the premier award, ‘The Golden Plough’.

Pictured at the start of August 1980 at the Royal Dublin Horse Show at the RDS are John Weir, Anita Elliott, Harry Weir, Phyllis Elliott and David Hanlon from Portadown who all braved the wet weather at the show. Farming Life declared of the show: “The Royal Dublin Show is still the world’s premier event in the equestrian world. And this year, as in every year, Ulster horsemen and women are at the top of the list in the prestigious Dublin event.” Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Mr George Ervine, president and Mr H Jamison, secretary, of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, also joined in the good wishes.

M J B Somerville proposed the health of the Esso Petroleum Company, and Mr M C Higginson replied.

Mr Carse, along with the other competitors, were to be the guest of the CPR at a banquet, and were to receive an official welcome from the Canadian government.

After the contest the competitors were to spend a fortnight visiting farms experimental stations, colleges and factories.