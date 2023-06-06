Crops from the sea - strategy sets out plan to increase volume of farmed seaweed in Ireland

Seaweed is increasingly being viewed as an important sustainable raw material, containing many active substances for use in different industries including, food production, , pharma and agriculture. The commercial cultivation of seaweed has increased significantly in the last two decades. Annual global seaweed output is now in excess of 35 million wet tonnes, 97% of which is cultivated biomass. Most of the farmed seaweed is from Asia (China, Indonesia, Republic of Korea and Philippines).

In referring to the ambitions of the new strategy, Caroline Bocquel, CEO BIM, said: “To ensure a sustainable and economically profitable aquaculture industry in Ireland, the volume of farmed seaweed must increase. This new strategy sets out a roadmap for the seaweed sector to realise its potential. Ireland’s long coastline and clean, cold waters present the ideal conditions to cultivate seaweed, and to sustainably develop this crop that is highly resource efficient, requiring minimal resource input.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 25 licenced seaweed farms in Ireland, located along the North West, West and South West coastline farmed seaweeds are grown on ropes and nets, and are exceptionally fast growing plants.

Michael O'Neill, CEO Pure Ocean Algae

Michael O’Neill, seaweed farmer, in Allihies, West Cork welcomed the new strategy and spoke of the need to unlock the potential of the seaweed sector in Ireland to meet the growing demand for sustainably produced food .

“The seaweed industry has the highest potential for growth in the Irish aquaculture sector. Ireland has always been a supplier of high-quality seaweeds for various uses, but there have been limitations, to date, on the scalability of the industry.

“The advances in cultivation technology and processing, leaves Ireland extremely well positioned to become a major player in the international seaweed industry, with the demand for seaweed biomass and seaweed-based products outstripping supply for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pure Ocean Algae welcomes the new strategy and looks forward to playing its part in the implementation of the findings of this review.”

Red seaweed, Dulce, in the hatchery at Pure Ocean Algae, Allihies, West Cork

To read the strategy in full, visit bim.ie.