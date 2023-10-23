Farmers are being urged to ramp up security measures to avoid becoming victims of rural theft after the clocks go back on Sunday 29 October, as criminals use the cover of darkness to steal from the countryside.

NFU Mutual, the UK’s leading rural insurer, warns that farm theft costs have been highest in the autumn and early winter months of 2021 and 2022.

And following a shock 22.1% rise in the UK cost of rural crime in 2022 to an estimated £49.5m, NFU Mutual is concerned that the combination of dark winter nights with fewer people out and about could lead to a further increase in thefts this autumn.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist said: “Farmers are being hit by a wave of thefts carried out by determined gangs who will stop at nothing to get what they want.

“Smaller, high value equipment such as GPS and quad bikes are being stolen in high numbers and we are also concerned by a recent surge tractor and telehandler theft.

“We’re very concerned that the pattern of higher winter thefts will be repeated this year when the clocks go back and dark nights provide cover for criminals to steal from farms unseen.

“That’s why we are urging farmers to take all possible steps to keep expensive equipment locked away and make sure their farmyard security is as tight as possible.

“We’re suggesting farmers look at their farmyards from the perspective of a thief to check if there are security gaps. Ask yourself are the entrance and exit points secure, and are there expensive items on display? Could you use multiple layers of security to protect valuable items?

“Thieves don’t like to be seen or heard so measures such as alarms, security lighting and systems which send notifications and CCTV images to mobile phones can alert farmers to an intruder’s presence.

“Farm thefts cause disruption and widespread concern to people who work and live in the countryside which is why we are proud to provide support and funding for the National Rural Crime Unit, which is strengthening work across the UK ensuring dedicated police resources are targeted where they are needed most.”

Thieves use a range of tactics including online mapping websites to find where valuable farm equipment is kept and work out routes to break in without being disturbed.

NFU Mutual shares its top tips for securing farm businesses:

Close and lock yard gates

Park farm machinery and farm vehicles out of sight, preferably in a locked building

Remove GPS units where possible and lock them in a secure place overnight

Keep records of the makes, models and serial numbers of farm kit

Ensure security lighting, intruder alarms and cameras are covering all entrance points and are working correctly

CESAR-mark, etch or mark farm name and postcode onto kit

Add tracking devices and immobilisers onto vehicles. Farmers can also use mechanical immobilisers such as steering wheel locks or pedal locks on vehicles

Keep fuel tanks in secure compounds and consider using locks and sensors

Remove keys from vehicles when not in use and store them in safe, secure place

Join a local farm watch group or WhatsApp network to keep updated about local rural crime trends and suspicious sightings

Report all crimes and suspicious activity to the police