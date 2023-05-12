Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Michelle O’Neill paid a visit to the show – with the latter being asked by some younger visitors to sign one of the Spar hats which have become symbolic of the agricultural showpiece.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was also at the event, describing the experience as “seeing the present and the future of agriculture … and meeting wonderful people with wonderful red hats on”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the show highlights Northern Ireland's quality agri-food industry and that he was delighted to sample the great produce.

11th April 2023 - Northern Ireland. Day two at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He added: “The UK government is committed to unleashing NI's full potential and supporting investment.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said it was great to see fellow Conservative MP Therese Coffey enjoying the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former agriculture minister Edwin Poots said the show was “excellent”.

“I think one of the big things that’s on offer here is the quality foods that so many people are making locally.

11th April 2023 - Northern Ireland. Day two at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“It’s a great opportunity for people who aren’t from a rural background to sample it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northern Ireland really is one of the best places in the world known for food.”

Mr Poots remained extremely upbeat regarding the future of farming in Northern Ireland, but he is also quick to flag up the challenges that lie ahead.

He commented: “The population of the UK is fast approaching 70 million people. This represents a tremendous opportunity, not just for agriculture in Northern Ireland, but for the farming sectors across the British Isles.

11th April 2023 - Northern Ireland. Day two at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“British consumers recognise the value of the food that is produced on their doorstep. And they view Northern Ireland and the rest of Ireland in this context.”

Mr Poots confirmed that the climate change regulations agreed by Stormont last year link directly to the future format of the support arrangements that will be made available to farmers in the north.

From an overall farm payment point of view, the current budgets will remain in place until the end of the current Westminster Parliament, but what happens after that?

“It will be job of the next British government to review the support arrangements available to local agriculture at that stage,” Mr Poots explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11th April 2023 - Northern Ireland. Day two at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“And it will be up to the farming organisations in Northern Ireland to make the best possible case for the industry as a whole in this context.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said he was having a great time at the Balmoral Show, an event that he says brings Northern Ireland together.

He added: “The response to the TUV message on the protocol is very encouraging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most unionists get it, that to accept the protocol is to accept that GB is a foreign country – we can’t do that.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said that she had a wonderful day at Balmoral Show.

She commented: “It was great to have the opportunity to meet so many people at what is a great showcase of farming, food and rural communities.”

Natasha Fiadh and Niall McGarry at Balmoral show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during her visit to the show, she insisted her election message is “one of positivity”.

“They (DUP) can fight what type of campaign they wish, my message is one of positivity, one about the future, one about building a better society for us all to live side by side, so I’ll just keep focused on what I offer the electorate,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said she rejects the assessment by some that the overall mood of the election has been flat.

“I’m out at different hustings, at different events, on the doorsteps meeting people and it’s not flat in my experience, people are very engaged, and very engaged in terms of the bigger picture politics, they’re being crystal clear with me that they want politics to work, they want politicians working together, they want the executive up and running, they want us to fight back against Tory austerity and they want good local government councillors,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Actually I find it quite an engaging election.”