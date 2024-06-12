Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In February the club held their annual quiz in the Derg Arms in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

The club has since handed over a total of £2,500 for the charity.

In February members attended the efficiency awards where the club were delighted to be awarded the Matthewsons Cup for Club’s Club.

Special mention must also be given to Jill Waugh who was placed third in the county for PRO.

Pictured above from left to right back row, Melissa Tubman, Jo-Anne McCay, Kathryn Mitchell, Helena Clements. Front row Grace Irwin, Alex Young and Jill Waugh

Meetings this year have included travelling feast, go-karting, mental health talk and a tour of the local police station.

At Balmoral Show the club had a men’s novice team and ladies team take part in the tug of war. Well done to the ladies for placing second.