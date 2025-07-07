Dog breeding: New laws could be on cards for Northern Ireland as expert group to sift through current rules

Daera Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with members of the expert advisory group who will review dog breeding regulations in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Susan Cunningham, chair Gareth Arnott and Vanessa Barnes.

New laws could be brought in to control dog breeding in Northern Ireland.

Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has set up an expert advisory group to scour through existing regulations, and potentially could set up a new system controlling the practice across the province.

The group will be chaired by Gareth Arnott, a reader in animal behaviour and welfare within the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast.

Dr Arnott will be assisted by Susan Cunningham, a veterinary surgeon with over 35 years’ experience in companion animal practice in Northern Ireland and abroad and Vanessa Barnes, legal advisor for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Animal Welfare.

The department states the point of the review is to assess whether the current legislation is effective and “make recommendations for change, where evidence indicates that such measures are necessary”.

Welcoming the group, Daera Minister Andrew Muir stated they “will bring an array of knowledge, skills and experience, not only in matters relating to companion animal welfare but also in governance, leadership and decision making, which are essential”.

"This group will have the opportunity to shape the future of dog breeding in Northern Ireland using their professional expertise to provide me with recommendations, which I will consider carefully before deciding next steps,” he said, adding he wants to “address any deficiencies” before the current Stormont term ends in 2027.

“Having listened to calls from animal welfare stakeholders and members of the public, this review is one of my key priorities,” he said.

“In addition to establishing this expert advisory group, I recently launched a public consultation on selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland. This includes prohibiting third party sales of puppies and kittens, as well as introducing a requirement to be registered and meet certain conditions. This consultation is open until August 25 and does not include any proposals to amend requirements in relation to breeding; the assessment of the current breeding regulations is the focus of this new expert advisory group.”

The advisory group will engage with stakeholders, review best practices, and consider both physical and behavioural aspects of welfare associated with the breeding.