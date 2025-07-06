The elite Simmental cow, Ballinalare Farm Nikita, took pride of place at this year’s Omagh Show winning the Grand Slam of titles: the Supreme Cattle Championship of the event; the Beef Inter-Breed Championship and the Simmental Championship.

What’s more, she achieved this remarkable treble with her two calves at first.

It’s turning out to be a summer to remember for the first calved Simmental heifer, owned and bred by the Wilson family, who farm close to Newry in Co Down.

Her Omagh success makes it three in a row inter-breed beef championship, staring with Saintfield, followed by Newry Show.

Andrea Rafferty with the Dairy Inter-breed Champion at Omagh Show 2025

Andrew Ewing, from Dumfries in Scotland, judged the beef inter-breed championship class at Omagh Show 2025.

He described his champion as an almost perfect example of the Simmental breed, adding:

“She has tremendous style and the fact that she has the two calves at foot confirms her breeding ability for the future.”

Nikita enjoyed an exceptional career as a heifer, winning the Simmental National Championships on two occasions. And she is now set fair break even more breed records as a young cow.

The Sheep Inter-Breed Champion at Omagh Show 2025 with connections: Allan Shortt and Laura Reid. The class was judged by Rob Rennie (centre)

The final cattle class of the day saw the beef and dairy inter-breed champions coming into the show ring together.

And while the Simmental cow eventually carried the day: it was a close run thing. She found herself coming up against the elite Holstein cow: Slatabogie Lambda Gold.

By common consent the young cow looked an absolute picture in the ring. She calved for the second time three months ago and is currently giving 55L of milk per day.

Lambda Gold won the 2024 Bailey’s In Milk Heifer Championship at Virginia Show. She then went on to secure the Second Calver Dairy Championship at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The Blonde Champion at Omagh Show 2025 with exhibitor Molly Bradley, and judge Andrew Ewing

Meanwhile the commercial beef classes at Omagh marked the continuing success of the extremely eye catching Limousin cross heifer: Baby Spice.

Owned and exhibited by Moneymore farmer, Robert Miller, the young animal is having a show season to remember.

Almost 1,200 animals were entered for the sheep classes at Omagh Show 2025.

The Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to an eye-catching Blue Texel ewe from the Castlederg flock of Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt.

Judge, Rob Rennie - from Kelso in Scotland - described his champion as a tremendous example of the breed, adding:

“She has tremendous breed character and carcase quality. The ewe would stand out in any competition.”

Rennie reflected on the general standard of the sheep competing at Omagh.