It’s been a busy few months for Lisnamurrican YFC and club members have enjoyed being kept busy with events and happenings.

In February members took to the stage to perform their arts festival, The Highest Bidder.

The drama continued with members taking part in the one act competition with their play A Bottle of Sherry.

The cast recently performed again at a charity night with Randalstown YFC, raising £363 for TinyLife.

Lisnamurrican YFC's Georgia Kidd, Gemma Taggart and Katie Scott at the Ballymena Show launch. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC look forward to raising more money for the charity at their 24 hour walk on June 7-8.

Earlier in the year, six members trained hard and took part in Co Antrim’s boxing night.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We’re very proud of them all.”

The final club meeting of the winter programme was a roving supper which everyone enjoyed and went home with a full stomach.

Lisnamurrican YFC's Alexis Kidd, Rachel Crawford and Ruth Morrow at YFCU AGM and conference. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

March saw members put on a great showcase at their annual parents night which also marked the change over of the club committee.

Lisnamurrican YFC wish everyone the best of luck in their new roles, particularly the new club leader David Hamilton and new club secretary Alexis Kidd.

The start of sports nights signalled the start of summer and members have been out in force bringing home medals for football, tag rugby and tug of war.

Thanks to everyone who came along to our sports night at Ballymena Rugby to take part in the sports and to support.

Lisnamurrican YFC advanced, ladies and novice tug of war teams at Balmoral Show. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Recently, members have also taken part in competitions, including dairy stockjudging and silage assessment, girls and boys football and build it as well as supporting the launch of Ballymena Show, which the club are excited to help out with again this year.

The YFCU AGM and conference was a great success for the club with Ruth Morrow winning best treasurer in Northern Ireland, which was a fantastic achievement.

The winning streak continued at Balmoral Show with Megan Ross placing third in floral art and all three of the club's tug of war teams making it to their respective finals.

It was a great day for all the teams, coaches and supporters and made all the training worthwhile.

Lisnamurrican YFC's one act cast and producers. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

The club are looking forward to another busy summer with plenty of shows, sports nights and competitions ahead.

Lisnamurrican YFC’s recently held their annual sports night at Ballymena Rugby. A huge well done to everyone who were placed.

Senior boys football – Randalstown YFC;

Junior boys football – Randalstown YFC;

Senior girls football – Randalstown YFC;

Junior girls football – Kilraughts YFC;

Lisnamurrican YFC's junior tag rugby teams at Holestone YFC sports night. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Boys tug of war – First, Lisnamurrican YFC; and second Straid YFC;

Girls tug of war – First, Lisnamurrican; and second Holestone YFC.

Tickets are now on sale for the club’s annual Big Night in Ballymena Market with Johnny Brady, which will take place on Saturday, July 13.