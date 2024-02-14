Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This included the election of officer bearers and the presentation of a number of reports including those from the chairperson and musical director, highlighting a very successful year.

The choir, led by musical director Barkley Thompson has over 40 choristers.

It draws it members mainly from the wider Antrim and Ballymena area but includes members from further afield. Anyone is free to join including those of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Farmers' Choir members at their first choir practice of 2024 pictured with musical director, Barkley Thompson and accompanist Maurice Christie. Picture: Submitted

Barkley commented: “It’s great to be back together again after the Christmas break. We had a very successful year in 2023 and are excited about our new season of activities.

“Currently we are practicing for our spring concert. This is a new event in the choir calendar and we are all really looking forward to it.”