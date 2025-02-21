Farmers rise up on Pancake Day: Protest planned in continuing battle over Labour's inheritance tax changes

Farmers from Northern Ireland are to join a UK-wide group protesting on Pancake Day.

On March 4, a large delegation from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) heads to London to take part in the “Pancake Day Rally”, standing alongside farmers from all four nations to show their opposition to Labour’s planned reworking of inheritance tax.

Branding the new tax system “unjust”, UFU representatives say the protest will show “the unshakable stance of the farming community" who “will not surrender their farms to the Labour government under any circumstances”.

Farmers hope the day will show the level of opposition to measures set out by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in budget in October last year.

UFU president William Irvine.

From April 2026, farmers who inherit land and assets worth over £1m will have to pay 20% tax on their value.

Agricultural land has previously been exempt from inheritance taxes.

The change sparked a huge outcry and mass protests, with farming representatives arguing the tax move will threaten family farms and, in turn, undermine UK food production.

A few days ago, farmers met with the government in an attempt to hash out a different option such as only applying the tax when a farm is sold, not on inheritance.

A herd of cattle owned by a livestock farmer. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But Treasury officials were adamant they’re on the right track, and determined to stick to the plan.

UFU president William Irvine says that next month’s protest will show the farming community is “not rolling over”, despite the government refusing to budge.

“The strength and resilience of our farming community will be momentous at the Pancake Day Rally,” he said.

"The Treasury did their very best to put the inheritance tax matter to bed during our meeting, by dismissing the facts that we presented on the impact the changes would have on Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole.

Farmers say the planned inheritance tax changes will decimate agriculture. Photo: James Hardisty

“Everyone was left in disbelief by the outcome, but we dust ourselves off and go again. This fight is anything but over.

“In London on March 4, we will stand stronger, taller and louder, mustering every bit of strength and power we have as a collective.

"The Labour government will see it for themselves - no NI farmer is going to sit back and let another individual dismantle their farm. It doesn’t matter who they are. We are not rolling over.”

Adding that “no one in society wins if the proposed changes to inheritance tax go ahead”, Mr Irvine argued that the new system would decimate agriculture while only bringing in enough money to pay for around 19 extra hours of NHS services.

“We’ll have less availability of fresh, sustainable food because these changes will destroy our ability to produce local, nutritious produce, having a profound impact on our health,” he said. “Does the government see this as a better outcome?

“We will show the government what the UK people want, and what we need – a country that supports and protects local food production and farming, ensuring everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food no matter their background.

"Together, we will stop the farm family tax.”