Farmers struggling with the pressures of life urged to get in touch with church's 'rural chaplain' Kenny Hanna

Farmers who are struggling with their mental health have been urged to make use of a rural chaplaincy service.

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann, issued a statement praising the service today, and encouraging people to get in touch should they feel the need.

She said: “Farmers have a reputation for being resilient in face of adversity, but unfortunately the health and well-being of farmers and those living in rural areas is being impacted by external challenges on a daily basis…

“Even the most efficient farmers and thriving rural businesses can find it tough when faced with circumstances beyond their control.

Rev Kenny Hanna

"We are all aware that the wet weather has brought challenges for farmers, and this coupled with rising costs of production, volatile farmgate prices, labour shortages, and a rising incidence of diseases such as TB are all having a negative impact on the agri-food industry.

“Rural crime, fraud and isolation are other causes for concern; while farm accidents and illness can also take their toll on farming families.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland introduced its rural chaplaincy scheme in 2021, headed up by part-time farmer Rev Hanna, assisted by Simon Walsh from a charity called The Faith Mission and Jim Henning, the former managing director of Armaghdown Creameries.

Ms Lockhart continued: “The Rural Chaplaincy team reaches out offering support to farmers, farming families and those living in rural communities. They adopt a ‘whole person’ approach to physical, emotional and spiritual well-being, providing confidential help and advice.”

And in the same statement, Stormont agricultural committee spokeswoman Michelle McIlveen MLA added: “The rural chaplaincy team visit livestock markets on a weekly basis and I would urge anyone who is struggling or in need of a ‘listening ear’ to reach out.

"Kenny, Simon and Jim are keen to provide support and build a confidential pastoral relationship with members of the farming and rural community. They are also willing to conduct home visits.”

Rural Chaplain Rev Kenny Hanna can be contacted on 07938 488372, or via email at [email protected].

