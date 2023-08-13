Fermanagh Show: ​Record crowds flock to new venue at Castle Irvine Estate

Samantha Hamilton (centre), the Queen of Fermanagh Show 2023, with her mother Viola (right) and Geraldine Nelson from Belfast

​The show culminated with the inter-breed beef championship class. It saw Scottish judge, Harry Emslie, selecting two Limousin heifers as his overall champion and reserve.

It won’t come as a total surprise to learn that the overall championship of the show went to the Mulholland family, from Aghalee, with their eye-catching heifer: Deerpark Shakira.

Fermanagh Show marker her eighth breed championship and fifth inter-breed championship of the 2023 showing season.

Enjoying their day at Fermanagh Show 2023 were 18-month-old Fionna Daly from Loughmacrory, Omagh and Courtney Devine, Newtownstewart

Mr Emslie described his selection as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed.

“She has everything: great length, style and truly excellent hindquarters,” he said.

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire, Wilodge Vantastic. She will be put to the bull in September.

But Mr Emslie made no secret of the fact that the runner up, Rathkeeland Tenndresse, is another very special Limousin heifer.

The Dairy Inter-Breed Champion at Fermanagh Show 2023

Owned and bred by the Crawford family, from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh, she is 20 months of age. The plan is to flush her over the coming weeks, to produce embryos, and show her again in 2024.

The Crawfords had a total of 12 animals competing in an array of classes throughout the day. It’s a commitment that reflects their absolute dedications to the highest standards of Limousin cattle breeding.

Fermanagh Show was marked by a tremendous entry of dairy stock. The show’s supreme inter-breed dairy championship was won by Alan Paul, from Maghera with a magnificent Holstein cow.

The red and white second calver is currently giving 65 litres of milk per day. Charles George, from Pembrokeshire in Wales, judged the dairy classes at Fermanagh Show 2023.

“The turnout of stock was excellent throughout the day. But the champion caught my eye as soon as she entered the ring.

“She has a tremendous udder, great locomotion and a fantastic presence in the ring,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the sheep rings, judging took place at a frenetic pace throughout the day.

The supreme championship of the show was won by George and Rachel McKenzie, from Irvinestown, with a North Country Cheviot Park ewe. The animal in question had lambed for the first time earlier this year.

The victory has provided Cheviot breeding in Northern Ireland with a welcome boost.

Dennis Taylor, from Coleraine, judged the inter-breed sheep classes.

He described his champion as an almost perfect example of the Cheviot breed, adding: “She looked an absolute picture in the ring. Her mobility and stature caught my eye form the outset.”

Mr Taylor breeds pedigree Suffolks. He confirmed that prices paid in early season ram sales, held over recent weeks at venues across the United Kingdom, are holding up well.

“But commercial sheep breeders continue to come under pressure, where their input costs are concerned,” he said