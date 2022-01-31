Final farewell to fatal workplace accident victim John Traynor as mourners told he was ‘a good and gentle man’

Pallbearers carrying the coffin of John Traynor

The family of John Traynor laid him to rest at the weekend following his funeral at Ballycastle’s St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s chapel.

It has still not been publicly revealed just how he came to die on a hill above Carrickfergus last Wednesday, though it is thought some kind of heavy vehicle may have slid and ended up on top of him.

A 41-year-old father-of-two, John had been engaged to be married this coming June.

He would have been wed already, but the Covid crisis led to two postponements.

Leading Saturday’s service in Ballycastle was Fr Barney McCahery.

He told mourners that the family’s life was “changed completely in an instant”.

He added: “Someone they cared for was taken from them so quickly. hadn’t time to say goodbye, even.

“Jesus seems to come in and out of our lives – yet he’s always present. He’s always present.

“One of the things Jesus taught us was how to be human, how to be a true and real human being.

“And everyone that spoke about John said he was a true, real human being: full of life...

“John walked this Earth giving his talents and abilities in helping and working with those around him.

“And everyone who met him said he was one total human being, a real human being.

“He wasn’t acting. That was him – that was who he was, a good human being who helped others.

“And I think the thing that summed him up for me was when they said: he was a real gentleman, gentle of heart, gentle of spirit... and he didn’t even know it.”

John – a workman and toolmaker – often dismissed compliments offered to him by people he had stopped to help, the service was told.

Reading from notes provided by daughter Caitlin, he said: “John knew how to make people laugh. He was thoughtful of each intricate detail and put 100% into everything he did.

“John was a rare combination of socially smart and deeply intelligent.

“There was nothing john couldn’t turn his hand to, and he would’ve used his self-taught skills to help anyone – too humble to accept the inevitable compliments afterwards.

“He didn’t know how good he was. On earth he lived life to the full... he’s now in the fullness of life.”

He is survived by children Caitlin and John, fianceé Ann, mother Mary and siblings of Bernie, Alison, Catherine, and Rosemary.

As the service ended, the service was told: “Into your hands, Father of mercies, we comment our brother John in the sure and certain hope that together with all who died in Christ, he’ll rise with him on the last day.

“Merciful Lord, turn towards us and listen to our prayers, open the gates of paradise to your servant and help us... until we all meet in Christ and are with you and out brother forever. in peace, let us take John to his place of rest.”

