Foot and mouth outbreak: Import of animals and products from affected areas of Germany to Northern Ireland blocked

A herd of cattle owned by a livestock farmer. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Animal imports from parts of Germany have been stopped by Stormont after a foot and mouth outbreak.

The highly contagious disease, which easily spreads to hooved animals such as cattle, pigs and sheep, was found in a herd of water buffalo in a rural area to the north of Berlin.

Earlier this week, authorities stopped imports from Germany to England, Scotland and Wales – but the ban didn’t apply to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday evening, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir announced that "strict import controls" are now in place, stopping imports from areas hit by the disease.

“To protect Northern Ireland, we have strict import controls in place prohibiting the movement of animals and animal products from foot and mouth affected areas,” said Mr Muir.

"That means that all susceptible species and their products from disease control zones in Germany are restricted from moving to Northern Ireland.”

The Minister added that he’s in contact with officials in the Republic of Ireland to co-ordinate an all-Ireland response to the outbreak, and is due to meet with Westminster high-ups next week to talk over strategies for managing the issue.

"I understand that German officials have taken steps to mitigate against onward spread of the disease, including the culling and safe disposal of all animals of susceptible species and the establishment of disease control zones,” stated Mr Muir.

"These steps are designed to ensure that the disease does not leave the area currently affected.

“Surveillance is ongoing and to date the German authorities have not detected any further cases.”

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher, warned that the farming sector needs “responsible sourcing and excellent biosecurity” to make sure the virulent disease is kept out of the province.

"Continued vigilance is vital,” he said. “Livestock keepers are reminded to adhere to high levels of biosecurity and to remain alert and report any unusual symptoms promptly to a veterinarian or directly to the Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

"The DAERA website contains important information on clinical signs and the steps livestock keepers should take to protect their animals.”