Funeral arrangements released for tragic John Jamison after being trapped under tractor

In recent days it was revealed that the elderly man died after suffering a horrific ordeal trapped under a tractor in north Antrim.

Emergency services were called to the Bregagh Road in Armoy shortly before midday on Friday after the casualty, reported to be aged in his late 70s, was discovered injured in a field.

NI Fire and Rescue (NIFRS) said the man, had been freed by civilian rescuers prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Mr Jamison was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the charity air ambulance where his injuries were initially described as “not life threatening”.

However, he died later in the afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report in relation to an incident involving a male and a tractor at Bregagh Road, Armoy, at approximately midday today (Friday 4 June).

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

A post on Funeral Times says: “Jamison. June 4th 2021 suddenly at The Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”

It adds that Mr Jamison from Bregagh Road, Armoy is the “much loved brother of Charlie, Rae, Boyd and the late Julia and a very dear brother-in-law and uncle.”