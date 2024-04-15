Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Omagh Free Presbyterian Church was packed for the funeral of Co Tyrone farmer and father-of-eight Walter Ernest ‘Ernie’ Montieth on Monday afternoon, following his death on Saturday at age 97.

He had been instrumental in helping to set up the congregation in 1968, when he invited Rev Ian Paisley to preach.

Among those mourning his passing was Tom Buchanan, whose election papers as MLA for West Tyrone were signed by Mr Monteith.

Ernie and Mollie Monteith (died 2023) with Ernie's sheepdog Ben

Although Omagh’s minister Rev Colin Mercer is currently away on mission work, he addressed mourners at the funeral via video, telling them: "I owe our brother a tremendous debt of gratitude.

"When Heather and I first came to the Omagh area six-and-a-half years ago, Ernie assured me of his ongoing prayers for me and I've no doubt he kept his word: praying for the preaching of the Gospel, for the ministry and the congregation, for the work of visitation I was involved in.

"And God has answered those prayers and I thank Him, and I think our brother Ernie for taking me upon his heart…

"Now the Lord has glofied him, and Ernie has gone in to see The King in all His glory.

"He's left a tremendous legacy behind him. It was his vision many years ago that led him to invite Dr Paisely to come and give a Gospel mission in 1968.

"He was thrilled at the salvation of souls at that time, purchasing then the ground on which the church building sits and being excited as the building was opened for the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He was “involved in various commissions and committees” of the denomination, and was clerk of session in Omagh for a long time, “giving spiritual oversight” to the congregation.

"We've lost a dear friend, a dear colleague in the Gospel, an elder emeritus in our congregation,” sad Rev Mercer.

"There will be a great vacancy now in the family home. Things have changed.

"But the Bible reminds us The Lord Jesus Christ changes not: '[He is] the same yesterday, today, and forever'."

Among the hymns sung were ‘We Are Going Home to Glory Soon’ and ‘There'll Be No Dark Valley When Jesus Comes’.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Buchanan MLA said Mr Monteith had farmed cattle and sheep full-time. He lost his wife Mollie last year.

“Firstly, Ernie Monteith was a man of God, saved early in life, and stood firm on his convictions,” said Mr Buchanan.

"He was a man who had a vision for the Free Presbyterian Church's witnessin Omagh, and was very much involved in the very, very beginning.

"He was a man of wisdom, who you could look to for guidance. He was a man that you learned from.

"He was highly-respected throughout the community and he'll be a missed figure because of his connections with so, so many people."

He has now, Mr Buchanan said, “been called home”.