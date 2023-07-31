The body has stated the programme is part of a determined effort to reduce the number of fatal incidents on farms involving vehicles as a total of 17 people have sadly been killed in the last ten years.

Inspectors will call at farms unannounced with the programme beginning in August and continuing into March next year.

HSENI principal inspector (agriculture and food) Camilla Mackey believes all the tragic deaths “could have been prevented” and that it usually involves young people or older farmers.

Furthermore, Ms Mackey confirmed that the scheme is focused on three specific risk areas of safe site, safe vehicle and safe driver in terms of workplace transport.

“Each and every death is a tragedy for a family and community. All of the incidents we have seen could have been prevented," she said.

“Often the older farmer or young children are involved in vehicle incidents on farms with tragic consequences.

“We have seen serious incidents involving vehicles as a result of inoperable or faulty braking systems, the lack of roll over protection, poor maintenance, failing to keep people and vehicles apart, and inadequate driver training.

“While we have been working closely with the farming community on a range of issues, this scheme is focused on workplace transport in three specific risk areas of safe site, safe vehicle, and safe driver.”

HSENI inspectors will be providing information and advice during the inspection campaign.

If significant risks are found, HSENI revealed that inspectors may take enforcement action in order to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation to ensure that the risks are properly managed.

Ms Mackey added: “Farmers must also consider the safety of visitors to their site, for example veterinary services or DAERA staff, agricultural deliveries and collections, and contractors.