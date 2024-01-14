The hugely popular ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ returns to our screens on Thursday (January 18) at 8.30pm, and it is all change again with new faces, farms and stories from the four corners of Northern Ireland.

Bronagh O'Kane features in the first episode of the new series of Rare Breed which starts on Thursday

Now in its twelfth year on UTV, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country.

This new series follows 12 families working in a variety of sectors on farms of all shapes and sizes.

The twelve families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri- food sector. Be they big or small, traditional beef, sheep, dairy, pig or arable, farm shops or even tourism, the passion and commitment shines through in every episode.

The first episode focuses on five families and starts in Cookstown as Bronagh O’Kane, a former fast-jet engineer, has returned to the family farm with the ambition of running a sustainable enterprise of sheep and cattle, focusing on soil health, using worms to create fertiliser for the land.

She says of farming, “It’s a tough way to make a living but I think we’ve just got to embrace change a lot more.” She also points out, “When you own land, you are part of the bigger eco-system.”

Near Garvagh, father and son, Michael and Kile Diamond, are in the middle of peak lambing season. Kile is 18 and studying at Greenmount College. They have commercial sheep and pedigree Beltex ewes, as well as Limousin cattle.

They’re keeping a close eye on their flock and are swift to help a ewe deliver twins. All goes well and they help the lambs feed off the mother’s colostrum. Michael says, “It’s just like giving them Lucozade!”

The show is then off to Limavady to meet Jonny Kelly who’s an arable and livestock farmer. The father-of-three works 800 acres, specialising in barley, wheat, rye and maize. He’s spending January making sure all his machinery is in good order ahead of springtime.

He’s off to market with cattle but he says, “A few aren’t allowed to go, they are my kids’ pets and I’m not allowed to sell them!”

Next up is in Killinchy in co. Down to meet Emily and Adrian Magowan. The Magowan family appeared for the first time in series nine of the show which aired in 2021.

They grow vegetables and Emily and her Dad are using last season’s growth and sales data to work out what crops they should be sowing in spring. They would like to focus on their farm shop, and on the poultry business. And Emily wants to make sure her Dad isn’t doing too much.

“I need to temper the enthusiasm and stick to the list!” he comments.

Joining the line-up on the Ards Penninsula is the McClements family. They run a dairy farm which is a 365 day a year job. All three teenagers, Josh, Jude and Sarah have a keen interest, and viewers see them hard at work early in the morning before they head off to school.

They talk of their love of calves, “They’re low maintenance, very cute and energetic, they brighten up your day,” comments Jude.