Improved trade recorded at weekly sheep sale at Allams, Belfast (1934)

The weekly sale of fat sheep, lambs and veal calves was held Oxford Mart, Belfast, during this week in 1934 by Messrs R J Allam Ltd Supplies had been “on par with the previous market, and there was much improved trade for all classes except rough ill-bred wethers and lambs”, reported the News Letter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All other classes showed a substantial rise. First grade lambs (of which there had been a big entry) were not adequate to meet requirements, and high figures were recorded for several owners.

Messrs B Orr and Sons received 47s; Mr James Baird, Greyabbey, 46s; and many others sold at between 38s and the foregoing figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was much more activity in the export end of business, noted the News Letter. Values had advanced to 1d to 2d per lb in cross-Channel centres, consequently consignors of light lambs with finish participated in the improvement.

Austin Alexander, from Newcastle, Co Down, pictured with his first-prize Simmental bull at the beef performance tests which were held at Loughgall in April 1981. Handing over the award is Mr David Cowan, County Antrim chief executive officer. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Medium and light weight crossbreds sold between 25s and 36s and finished Blackface wether lambs were sold for between 20s to 26s to exporters. Other grades crossbreds realised 20s upwards.

In all, over 700 lambs were purchased for export, a direct Manchester buyer taking half the quantity.

All classes of mutton sheep came in for “a keen inquiry at decidedly advanced rates”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossbred and white ewes, first grade, sold for between 38s to 46s; Blackface ewes to 20s to 33s, and prime Blackface wethers from 28s to 34s.

Ivan Robinson of Ballygowan, Co Down, with his first prize Charolais bull in beef performance tests which were held at Loughgall in April 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Veal calves recorded up to £7 each.

The weekly sale of fat, store and dairy cattle had also been held at Allams.

The News Letter reported: “The entry of springing calved cows totalled over 120 head with again a big proportion of first grade animals. Mr K A Wright, farm manager of the Co-operative Society, acted as judge, and in the class for calved cows placed the exhibit of Mr Robert Allen first.

“It was sold to Mr W J Gray for £26 10s. Second prize from Mr T W McCullough went to Mr M Broadbent at £27. The first prize springing cow, from Mr David Stewart, was sold to Mr Robert Barron for £24 10s; the second prize, Mr Hamilton Coulter's was sold to Mr John Millar, at £22 10s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Stewart, of Castledawson, Co Londonderry, pictured in April 1981 at the beef performance tests at Loughgall. He is seen with his second prize Simmental bull. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“In this department there was 100 per cent, clearance, and a full attendance of English, Scottish and home buyers. Many sales for first grade animals took place between £20 and £27; second grade cows £16 to £19, and third grade animals from £12 upwards. In addition to the local clients there were buyers present from Cookstown and Derry purchasing high grade animals.

“Four hundred store cattle were on offer and the demand in this department continues unabated.

“Feeding cattle were strong request both by exporters and home feeders and many lots recorded from £10 to £13; wintering stirks and six-quarter cattle realised from £7 to £10.

“A strong entry of Free State calves found ready purchasers prices varying from £4 to £6 10s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding up the conformation at the in the beef performance tests which were held at Loughgall in April 1981 are John Wilson, deputy chief livestock officer, and the judges, John Mills and Jim Hoy, Department of Agriculture regional livestock officers. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“With increased entry of fat cows prices for first grade animate ranged between £l2 and £l5, and other grades from upwards, and every lot cleared.”

The report continued: “With an entry of almost 700 fat bullocks and heifers last week’s quotations were maintained. There was a full attendance of both home and export buyers, and the vast supplies were distributed over many centres in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Top quality held to last week’s rates, 34s per live cwt being recorded a number of times. The following clients participated: Mr Robert Wilson (Belmont), Mr John Kelly, Mr H Hamilton and Mr McCosh received 33s 9d; Mr John Nelson, 33s 9d; Mr A McGuinness and Mr James Hammond, JP, 33s; and Lord Londonderry, 33s 9d. Many other lots were sold between 31s and these figures.

“The Free State minimum limit for beef continues to have beneficial effect, and several new buying clients from over the border were operating extensively. In all upwards of 450 animals went for export, and the balance was distributed among home buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The demand was sound from the start, with hardening effect as the day went on, and prices were well sustained to the finish of the sale seven o’clock. With the bounty added top quality cattle are recording 37s to 39s per live cwt.”

On the day the mart was visited by Sir Basil Brooke, Minister Agriculture, Lady Brooke, Dr Scott-Robertson, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, and Mr Taylor, the assistant secretary.

Robert Simpson, Lambeg, and his young son, Robert, pictured in April 1981 at the beef performance tests at Loughgall. They are pictured with the second prize Charolais bull, which was only a point behind the winner. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage