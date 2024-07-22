In pictures: 24 photos from the Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport 2024 rally at the Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena

It was full steam ahead last weekend at the Ballee Playing Fields, Ballymena, for the annual Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage popped up to the rally to capture some videos and photos from the event.

The Friday night saw the ever popular cavalcade which led by Second World War vehicle to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings this year.

Edgar Bredon from Donaghadee and Eric Bredon from Mount Stewart, Newtownards, pictured at the Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport 2024 at the Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena. Picture: Darryl Armitage

William Allen from Newtownbutler, Thomas Stewart from Garvagh and Sammy Bowman from Magherafelt pictured at the Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport 2024 at the Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena. Picture: Darryl Armitage

John Cooper and Ronnie Morton from Ballymena pictured at the Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport 2024 at the Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Bobbie Burns from Magherafelt along with Robert Kerr and his grandson Noah from Cullybackey at the Ulster Festival of Steam and Transport 2024 at the Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena. Picture: Darryl Armitage

