In pictures: Bleary YFC hold successful tractor run in memory of Glen Montgomery

Bleary YFC’s recent tractor run which was held from Brookvale Farm in memory of BYFC member Glen Montgomery was a massive success.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are absolutely amazed at how many of you came along on Friday evening to support our tractor run for Glen.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support such a great cause whether you were in a tractor or spectating.

“We would also like to thank everyone for coming along to remember our loved member Glen Montgomery.”

The spokesperson for the club added: “We would like to thank the Lilburn family at Brookvale Farm for the kind permission to use their farm, what a great setting for our event and we hope to see you again in 2024.”

The tractor run helped to raise funds for the TinyLife charity.

