All those placed now progress to the finals next month.
Co Londonderry YFC wish to extend a big thank you to Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting the event and also to Garvagh YFC for providing the barbecue after the judging had been completed by all the members.
A big thanks must go to Colin Barnes, Douglas Morrow, Ian McCaughern, Dessie Fulton and David Torrens for judging the competition.
Thanks to James McPeak and Jonathan Crawford for proving the cattle and to Ryan Adams for providing the sheep for judging.
Congratulations to all who got placed and are through to the finals at AFBI on July 3rd.
Beef
12-14
1st Isla Watson, Coleraine YFC
2nd Sam Hutchinson, Garvagh YFC
3rd Ryan McNeely, City of Derry YFC
4th Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC
14-16
1st Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC
2nd Aaron Neely, Curragh YFC
3rd Molly Smyth, Coleraine YFC
4th Amy Young, Dungiven YFC
16-18
1st Grace Doherty, Garvagh YFC
2nd Ben Reid, Garvagh YFC
3rd Oliver Watson, Coleraine YFC
4th Adam Garvin, Garvagh YFC
18-21 age group
1st Ryan Taggart, Kilrea YFC
2nd Anna Short, Moneymore YFC
3rd Ryan Douglas, Dungiven YFC
4th Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
21-25 age group
1st Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
2nd Anna Marron, Curragh YFC
3rd Emma Campbell, Curragh YFC
4th Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
25-30 age group
1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd Adam Armour, Curragh YFC
3rd Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC
4th Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
Sheep
12-14 age group
1st Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC
2nd Sam Gordon, Kilrea YFC
3rd Sam Hutchinson, Garvagh YFC
4th William Semple, Dungiven YFC
14-16 age group
1st Jack Maxwell, Kilrea YFC
2nd Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC
3rd Kym Moore, Moneymore YFC, and Ollie Boyd, Garvagh YFC
16-18 age group
1st Jamie Holmes, Garvagh YFC
2nd Adam Garvin, Garvagh YFC
3rd Grace Doherty, Garvagh YFC
4th Ben Reid, Garvagh YFC
18-21 age group
1st Samuel Bruce, Curragh YFC
2nd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC, and James Campbell, Curragh YFC
21-25 age group
1st Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
2nd James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC
3rd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
4th Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
25-30 age group
1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd Adam Armour, Curragh YFC
3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
4th Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC
