In pictures: Food lovers flock to heaven at last weekend’s Comber Earlies Food Festival

Visitors to the free-to-attend festival enjoyed a real treat as best-selling cookery writer and TV chef, Rachel Allen, was joined by experienced broadcaster Lotte Duncan, South Eastern Regional College’s Comber Cookery School and many of the borough’s local food producers who showcased their delicious products.

Celebrity chef, Rachel Allen, provided potato-themed cooking demonstrations and festival-goers were able to find out more about local food producers as they showcased their products with Lotte Duncan on the Food Producers’ Stage.

Also at the festival, chefs from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) ran a Comber Cookery School where visitors could try their hand at creating some delicious dishes using traditional Comber Earlies recipes.

The ‘It’s Never Too Early’ hazy pale ale was also available from the Artisan Bar and had been crafted for the festival after a collaboration between local bar and restaurant, McBride’s on the Square, and independent brewery, Modest.

Visitors were able to sample the new local creation while also enjoying the wealth of artisan food and drink stalls, as well as a vintage tractor display, celebrity chef demos, live music and children’s entertainment.

Visitors were encouraged to make the most of their visit and support local business by grabbing a ‘Comber Earlies Passport’.

A fantastic 13 local traders had special offers and giveaways planned throughout the day and the Comber Earlies Passports will guide visitors to participating businesses that have fun activities and giveaways.

From food and drink to arts, crafts and more, all participating retailers had activities or giveaways to entertain the kids who visit their shops.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “The Comber Earlies Food Festival is a popular event and brings substantial economic benefit which bolsters local traders and supports the local economy.

“I would like to thank all of the businesses that are involved with the Comber Earlies Food Festival Passport and I am sure it will be a great day for everyone.”

1 . Comber Earlies-0497.jpg Last weekend Comber Leisure Centre Car Park was transformed into a food-lover’s heaven this Saturday 22 June for the Comber Earlies Food Festival, one of the highlights in Ards and North Down Borough Council’s foodie calendarPhoto: Ian Pedlow Photo Sales

2 . Comber Earlies-0531.jpg Last weekend Comber Leisure Centre Car Park was transformed into a food-lover’s heaven this Saturday 22 June for the Comber Earlies Food Festival, one of the highlights in Ards and North Down Borough Council’s foodie calendarPhoto: Ian Pedlow Photo Sales

3 . Gavin Murphy (Executive Chef at The Old Inn), Chris Morris (Modest Beer), Iris McBride (McBrides on the Square), Mayor Alistair Cathcart and Chef Jim Mulholland (Head Chef and Proprietor at No. 14 Georgian House). Image: Simon Graham Gavin Murphy (Executive Chef at The Old Inn), Chris Morris (Modest Beer), Iris McBride (McBrides on the Square), Mayor Alistair Cathcart and Chef Jim Mulholland (Head Chef and Proprietor at No. 14 Georgian House). Image: Simon GrahamPhoto: Simon Graham Photo Sales