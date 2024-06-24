In pictures: Glasswater Primary School PTA tractor run down in Crossgar, Co Down

Darryl Armitage popped down from his work desk at home in Dundonald to capture some video and photographs from the tractor run.
If you see anyone in our photographs, why not tag, comment or share with them.
1. Matthew and Adam Whitten from Toye just outside Killyleagh who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Matthew and Adam Whitten from Toye just outside Killyleagh who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
2. Paul McDowell from Comber who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Paul McDowell from Comber who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
3. George McKee from Downpatrick and Dessie Bailey from Downpatrick who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar.
George McKee from Downpatrick and Dessie Bailey from Downpatrick who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar.Photo: Darryl Armitage
4. Steven Aiken from Listooder who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Steven Aiken from Listooder who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.