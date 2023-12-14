Gleno Valley YFC held their annual beef and lamb show and sale and charity auction on Monday 27th November at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year saw a record-breaking number of entries in the cattle section, with 56 show cattle presented on the day.

he quality of all the cattle entered was commented on by judge Andrew Clarke describing them all as being of “an exceptional standard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was reflected in a tremendous trade throughout the sale.

Reserve and supreme champions with judge Andrew Clarke. Picture: Submitted

Meanwhile in the lamb pairs we also had a very impressive entry of nearly 20 pairs, with them also selling extremely well.

Gleno YFC would like to thank everyone at Ballymena Livestock Market for their continued backing in the running of this event as without them the event would not be possible.

Many thanks must go to cattle judge Mr Andrew Clarke, of Foyle Food Group and to lamb judge Mr Brendan Kelly, Randalstown and the young handlers judge Mrs Elizabeth Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special mention must go to all the sponsors, who were very generous once again with their continued support.

Butchers best champion which was purchased by Jacksons Butchers. Ballynure. Picture: Submitted

These sponsors included, Renewable Energy Systems (RES), NM Construction, Topping Meats, Fanevalley Stores, Provita Animal Health, Clare Vet Group, Gleno Veterinary Centre, Jackson Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Danske Bank and DJ McKee and Sons

Judging kicked off at 3.30pm with Class 1 Butchers Best, sponsored by Topping Meats.

Judge Andrew Clarke awarded the champion to a 525kg Limousin heifer from Iain Wilson Islandmagee. Which later sold for £2800 to Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging continued with the breed classes with the following awards:

Ben Robinson, reserve supreme champion sponsored by NM Construction. Picture: Submitted

Class 2 – Charolais, sponsored by Fane Valley Stores, champion, Jacob McAuley, and reserve champion, Stephen Weatherup.

Class 3 – Limousin, sponsored by NI Limousin Club, champion, JCB Commercials, and reserve champion, Oliver Taggart.

Class 4 – British Blue, sponsored by Gleno Veterinary Centre, champion, Ben Robinson, and reserve champion, Eoin Loughran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 5 – Any other breed, sponsored by Clare Vets, champion, J and B Whylie, and reserve champion, Eoin Loughran.

Jacob McAuley, Charolais champion sponsored by Fane Valley Stores. Picture: Submitted

Class 6 – YFC, sponsored by Danske Bank, champion, Iain Wilson, and reserve champion, Ben Robinson.

Class 7 – Non-haltered, sponsored by DJ McKee and Sons, champion, D O’Neill, Donemana.

Class 8 – Weanlings, sponsored by Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure, champion, Neil McCrea, and reserve champion, Jack Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next to the show ring and taking centre stage was Mrs Elizabeth Wilson judging the young handlers competition. This is always a well supported competition.

First place was Jamie Workman followed by Oliver Taggart in second place.

At 4.30pm along side the cattle judging the lamb judging commenced.

JCB Commercials supreme champion sponsored by NM Construction. Picture: Submitted

Judge Mr Brendan Kelly took to the spotlight and quickly made his way through the breed classes, making light work of placing his pairs in their respective places and choosing his breed champions and reserves. They are as follows:

Lambs, sponsored By RES (Renewable Energy Systems)

Class 1 Texel, champion, J Ross.

Class 2 Charollais, champion, T Fenton.

Class 3 Suffolk

Champion, EJ Gould, Garvagh.

Class 4 Beltex

Champion, Andrew McCutcheon.

Class 6 Blackface

Champion, Aidan Scullion.

Class 7 any other breed

Champion, Mark Reid.

Class 8 YFC

Champion, Iain Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six breed champions were judged against each other for the supreme and reserve champion pair of the show.

After careful deliberation, judge Brendan Kelly awarded supreme champion pair to the any other breed champions from Mark Reid Dungannon which went on to sell for £300 to J Adams Bellaghy.

Reserve supreme went to the champion Texels from J Ross Gleno which sold for £200 to Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure.

At 6pm the shortlisted cattle for supreme judging consisted of the top three from all breed champions, which were judged in front of a packed sale ring, where everyone’s eye was on judge Andrew again, waiting on him to choose his supreme and reserve show champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supreme champion, sponsored by NM Construction was awarded to the Limousin champion from JCB Commercials which was purchased by B and I Henderson Lisnaskea for £5300.

Reserve supreme champion, sponsored by NM Construction was awarded to the British Blue champion. This was a heifer from Ben Robinson purchased by Jalex Livestock for £5100.

The buzz from the sale of the cattle set the atmosphere for the upcoming charity auction.

The ring was packed with over 70 auction lots ranging from weekends away to tubs of ice cream which all sold for tremendous prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total money raised from entry fees, donations, raffles and the charity auction is still being counted but estimated to be around £10,000.

The money raised this year will go to Brain Waves NI.

Gleno Valley YFC would like to once again extend a massive thank you to Ballymena Market staff, show and sale sponsors and all those who donated auction/raffle prizes or gave generous donations along with all the support of everyone who came along on the night.