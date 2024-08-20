In pictures: Old photographs from the Auld Lammas Fair from the Farming Life archive

We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs relate to all things about the grand old horse the Auld Lammas Fair, there are 30 in total which come from the archives down through the year.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

1 . News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Sisters Wilma McBride from Newtownards and Linda Kernohan from Larne with a horse owned by John Donaghy of Park, Co Londonderry, at Ballycastle’s Oul’ Lammas Fair in August 1981. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

2 . News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Terry McBride of Watertop, Ballyvoy, Ballycastle, leader of the Glens Young Farmers’ Club who organised the sheep show and sale at the Oul Lammas Fair in 1982. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

3 . PACEMAER PRESS BELFAST 26-08-2007: A young boy takes a break from raceing during The Lammas fair, it is held in Ballycastle on the last Monday and Tuesday in August, The Fair attracts thousands every year. The Auld Lammas Fair, traders are have been doing a roaring trade this year during the traditional fare. PICTURE : ARTHUR ALLISON. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Pacemaker Photo Sales