In pictures: Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland hold day at Killough, Co Down

Killough in Co Down was the venue for a training day on land kindly donated by Mr Alan Wilson.

Some 24 ploughing enthusiasts took to the training field some for the very first time with people travelling from as far away as Co Cavan.

The fabulous site gave the ploughing people an opportunity to work with each other helping everyone to have a better understanding of what competitive ploughing is all about.

Passing on their knowledge was multiple ladies champion Joanne Deery with her family, ploughing legend Tom Clyde and former world champions Samuel and David Gill, this gave those involved a better understanding of the art of competition ploughing.

Thanks to the host Alan Wilson and the McKee family for their generosity.

Ferguson enthusiast Colin Taylor with son Aaron from Drumaness at the ploughing day held at Killough by the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland.

Samuel Patterson from Aughnacloy with Stephen Deery from Co Monaghan at the ploughing day held at Killough by the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland.

Francis Henry from Newtowards with Grantham McKee from Killkeel at the ploughing day held at Killough by the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland.

Samuel Patterson from Aughnacloy at the ploughing day held at Killough by the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland.