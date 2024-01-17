In pictures: Rathfriland YFC hold tractor and truck run

On Saturday, 6th January 2024 Rathfriland YFC held their tractor and truck run which sawa tremendous turnout of over 70 vehicles.

Vice president, Simon Agnew led the convoy of vehicles from Rathfriland Sale Yard along the route where the sun was shining, and everyone had a great time taking in the stunning views.

As a club Rathfriland YFC would like to thank everyone who attended as well as those who helped marshal on the day.

A special thank you must go to Rathfriland Sale Yard for the use of their facilities as well as David McKay, community champion at Tesco Extra, Banbridge for kindly donating the drinks for the event.

Rathfriland YFC must also thank The Milestone, Rathfriland for providing us with stew to warm everyone up on such a crisp Saturday afternoon.

Part of the proceedings that was raised on the tractor and truck run will be going towards Air Ambulance NI for their continuous support and help supplied for so many people.

