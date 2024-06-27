In pictures: YFCU members volunteer their help at the Bank Of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

This event, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and sponsored by the Bank of Ireland, captures the imagination of families and foodies, giving a real behind the scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story.

It aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities and provides people with the opportunity to gain insight into the agricultural sector.

The six clubs that took part were Bleary YFC, Lylehill YFC, Crumlin YFC, Holestone YFC, Cappagh YFC and Straid YFC.

YFCU membership and club development Executive, Sarah Spence, said: “The weekend highlighted the involvement and dedication from our YFCU members. Their passion for our organisation truly shone through and everybody had a fantastic time helping.”

1 . Three members from Holestone YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Three members from Holestone YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Picture: YFCUPhoto: YFCU Photo Sales

2 . Straid YFC members with Ulster Farmers' Union president William Irvine at the BOI OFW. Straid YFC members with Ulster Farmers' Union president William Irvine at the BOI OFW. Picture: YFCUPhoto: YFCU Photo Sales

3 . Members from Crumlin YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Members from Crumlin YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Picture: YFCUPhoto: YFCU Photo Sales