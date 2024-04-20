Increase in egg-laying production reported in ministry tests (1929)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There had been “a very marked increase” in egg production the report stated, the average for all the birds being 19,68, as compared with 15.3 for the previous period.

The White Leghorns section 2 had the highest average their credit - namely, 90 eggs - the White Wyandottes in the station-holders’ section being next with average of 19.8.

The following details were given of the names and addresses of owners of pens, together with the number of eggs laid by each pen up to 1st April, 1929.

Section 1, White Wyandotets (27 pens) - Mr H McOann, Drumkeeragh, Ballynahinch, 771 eggs; value £7 8s 1.33 d; Miss R B McCormick, Brookend House, Stewartstown, 743; Mrs Johnston, Rathgael, Bangor, 635; Mrs S McMurray, Cappy House, Banbridge, 604; Mr W Denvir, Castlabuoy, Portaferry, 690; Mrs G E Heron, Ardigon House, Killyleagh, 679; Mrs J Andrews, Ballymaconnell, Bangor; 636; Lady Dunleath, Ballywalter, 612; Villa Colony Poultry Farm, Purdysburn, Belfast 573; Mr J Crothers, Ballyroney, Banbridge, 605; Mrs J Porter Porter, Belle Isle, Lisabellaw, 605; Mr T B Brown, Donacloney, Lurgan, 572; Mrs J McNeill, Britannia Cottage, Larne, 637; Captain C Heron, Tullyveery House, Killyleagh, 604; Mr C Coulter, Hillhall Road, Lisburn, 554; Mrs F R Brown, Lakeview, Enniskillen, 509; Mr D McIntyre. Gas Works House, Dungannon, 624; Mr W Mayne, Mount Pleasant, Newtownards, 552; Mr A B Jackson, Portmuck, Islandmagee, 60S; Mr W R Stewart, Skilganaban, Ballyclare; 468; Mrs W F Warnock, Rathgael, Bangor, 493; Mrs F Osborne, The Booten, Comber, 467; Mr H L Watson, Mount Nebo, Gilnahirk, Belfast, 495; Mrs J Porter, Ballyknocken, Ballygowan, 470; Mr J H Barton, 347, Upper Beersbridge Road, Belfast, 444; Mr B Finney, Lacken, Ballvroney, Banbridge, 450; Mrs H Darley, Trory, Ballinamalard, 341.

Section 2, White Leghorns (19 pens) - Mrs H L Watson, Mount Nebo, Gilnahirk, Belfast, 571 eggs, value £5 16s 6.06d; Mrs Fletcher, Ashgrove, Hillsborough, Mr P McIntyre, Gas Works House, Dungannon; Mrs Dunwoody, Benmore, Islandmagee, 574; Mr T J Cuddy, Gorey, Cabragh, Donaghmore, 536; Captain C Heron, Tullyveery House, Killyleagh, 823; Mr B Finney, Lacken, Ballyroben, Banbridge, 613; Mr C Coulter, Hillhall Road, Lisburn, 669; Mrs A Stewart, Pedigree Poultry Farm, Stormont, Belfast, 609; Mr H C Wilson, Ballydugenan House, Toomebridge, 683; Mrs F R Brown, Enniskillen, 497; Mrs J Porter, Ballyknocken, Ballygowan, 468; Mrs T Hegan, Desertcreat Poultry Farm, Tullyhogue, 461; Mrs A M Atkinson, Coolshinney, Magherafelt, 398; Mrs J Horner, The Highlands Poultry Farm, Limavady, 452; Mr A Russell, Bangor Road, Newtownards, 450; Lieutenant-Colonel F S N McCrory, DSO, Ardmore Poultry Farm, Limavady, 417; Mr T S Hoey, Ahorey, Portadown, 845; Mrs B H Russell, Ballyedward, Magheramorne, 867.

Section 3, Rhode Island Red and Light Sussex (15 pens) - Mr J Foreman, Deneight, Lisburn, eggs value £6 0s 3.88d (Rhode Island Red); Langford Lodge Poultry Farm, Crumlin, 597 (Rhode Island Red); Mrs A M Atkinson, Coolshinney, Magherafelt, 567 (Rhode Island Red); Mrs N Alexander, Thornhill, Omagh, 561 (Light Sussex); Mrs J G Jamison, Newcastle Road, Castlewellan, 674 (Light Sussex); Crossgar Poultry Farm, Crossgar, 673 (Rhode Island Red); Miss N Shields, Tamanyagan. Park, Derry, 603 (Rhode Island Red); Mrs M Murray, Cappy House, Banbridge, (Rhode Island Red); Mrs Fletcher, Ashgvove, Hillsborough, (Rhode Island Red); Mr J H Barton, 849, Upper Beersbridge Road, Belfast, (Rhode Island Red); Mr D Freeland, North Down Poultry Farm, Craigavad. (Rhode Island Red); Captain M S Close, Drumbanagher, Poyntzpass, (Rhode Island Red); Mrs J Wadsworth, Kilcorig House, Lisburn. 484 (Light Sussex); Viscountess Bangor, Castle Ward, Downpatrick, 371 (Rhode Island Red); Mr T B Brown, Donacloney, Lurgan, 326 (Rhode Island Red).

Section 4, any other pure breed (4 pens) - Mr W Mayne, Mount Pleasant, Newtownards, 653 eggs, value £6 1s 9.13d; (Black Leghorn); Mrs H Suffem, Ballyclan House, Crumlin, (Buff Rock); Mr D Freeland, North Down Poultry Farm, Craigavad, 482 (Australorp); Mrs E R Boyd, Northfield, Donaghadee, 370 (Buff Rock).

