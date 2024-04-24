Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This comes after the News Letter broke a story last Saturday of one of Northern Ireland’s main fishmongers, Ewing’s, having encountered massive problems with three recent shipments due to the Northern Ireland Protocol / Windsor Framework.

The News Letter had asked Belfast Harbour about the problems.

Trawler men unload their catch at Peterhead fish market, Scotland; there have been reports of imports of Scottish fish being turned back at Belfast port

It referred the News Letter to the Department of Agriculture the Environment and Rural Affairs.

And it referred the News Letter to the council, which has health officials based at the port.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s port health service facilitates the entry of compliant fish products at Belfast Port that are intended for, or at risk of, entry to the EU (red lane products).

“The vast majority of consignments are routinely cleared for entry on arrival.

"However, there were issues with three recent fish consignments which failed the required documentary and identity checks.

"On these occasions, the council worked with the importer and partner agencies to ensure that necessary documentation was successfully completed, allowing some products to be cleared for entry.