Balmoral Show as it was before the pandemic

A scaled-down version of the biggest event on the agricultural calendar took place last September, but the 153rd show promises a return to normality along with some special activities to mark the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

In launching this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said it would be back to the way it was in 2019, able to accommodate crowds of 120,000 over four days.

In nine weeks, NI’s largest agri-food event will take place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 14.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director

Rhonda Geary, RUAS operations director, commented:“Last year we ran the event in September, however we are thrilled to be returning to our usual May date, kicking off the showing season here in Northern Ireland.”

The show will welcome back a full schedule of show jumping classes including the return of International Show Jumping as well as the return of sheep classes to the line-up.

Also returning to the main arena will be the RAF parachute team and polo Exhibition. This year there will be special performances from a military band and as well as an exciting dog display.

Visitors can look forward to the return of many family favourites – the children’s farm, Downtown show stage, healthy horticulture area and BBC Roadshow as well as many mobile family attractions all returning to the showgrounds.

This year, the RUAS will also be marking the Queens Platinum Jubilee with a number of special activities across show days.

Rhonda thanked the show’s sponsors for their continued support, giving special thanks to principal sponsor Ulster Bank and our platinum sponsors ABP, Marks & Spencer, Spar and Tesco.

Mark Crimmins, Regional Managing Director, Ulster Bank NI, said the return to a full-scale Balmoral Show in 2022 is a mark of the resilience of the farming community.

He added: “The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank continues to be the leading event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and after last year’s hybrid show, there will be a huge appetite to see the return of a full-scale event.

“We have supported the RUAS as principal sponsor of the Show since 2009 and are proud to play a role in its continued success. This sponsorship reflects Ulster Bank’s broader commitment to the local agri-food sector and while we know there are many challenges facing the industry, there are also a lot of opportunities.

Early Bird tickets for Balmoral Show are now available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

