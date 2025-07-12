Latest farming implements on show at cattle show in Belfast (1860)

Over the next few weeks Bygone Days will focus on reports which appeared in the News Letter in July 1860 concerning the sixth annual show of the North-East Agricultural Association which had opened in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most interesting aspects of the show, apart from the livestock, was the number of agricultural implements which were exhibited.

“In accordance with the practice lately adopted, no prizes were awarded in this department. Exhibitors do not complain of this,” reflected the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the contrary, the almost universal feeling amongst them is, that until the services of highly qualified judges can be procured, and an opportunity given for testing the implements practically, it is better that the purchasers should select, after personal inspection, whatever they consider most suitable for their own purposes,” reflected the News Letter.

Pictured at the Saintfield Show in 2010 are James and Laura Ervine who had the reserve champion British Blue. They are with Jacqueline Hamilton, Norbrook, and Robert Johnston, the NI British Blue Club. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

“We have already stated that the number of English and Scotch manufacturers represented at our show was fewer than in former years. It may be that they have not received in the North of Ireland sufficient encouragement to undertake the expense and trouble of coming over here; but the most probable cause is, that they have been too busy with the French and English shows, and in preparing for that of the Royal Agricultural Society of Ireland about to be held at Cork, to spare time for what, at best, can scarcely be called a provincial exhibition.”

The News Letter continued: “The absence of manufacturers, who were in former years represented at the annual gathering in Belfast, is to be regretted the more so, because by coming here they were taking the very best means of creating a trade for themselves.”

Mr A MacDonald, May Street, Belfast: “One of the largest and most attractive lots was that belonging to Mr Macdonald. It consisted of a great variety of ornamental gates, chairs, vases, &c, arranged in an admirable manner, and several of the agricultural implements made by Messrs John Gray and Company, Uddingston, Glasgow. As agent for the latter, Mr Macdonald exhibited the Irish Farmer's Gazette Challenge Silver Cup, value 60 guineas, presented by Messrs W S and E Purdon, 'for the best general collection : of implements manufactured by exhibitors, and suited to the agriculture) of Ireland'. This handsome piece of plate must be won by the same person three years in succession before it becomes his property. The Messrs Gray won it at the Royal Society’s Show in 1858 and 1859, and, should they succeed in defeating all their competitors at Cork, they will be permitted to retain it as a well-earned trophy. The Gothic and baluster entrance-gates exhibited by Mr Macdonald were very beautiful in design and workmanship; and, for those who would not be able to afford the price, there were others in great variety at much lower rates. The bronze and rustic garden chairs - one pattern, the Balmoral, much used at the Highland residence of Her Majesty, and the extensive assortment of wire-work flower-tables, trainers, &c well repaid close inspection. We should also mention the improved rick-stands, with radiating bars resting on bells, the construction of the latter effectually preventing vermin from reaching the gram. The working of the American churn was witnessed with much attention. It is capable of producing 10lbs of butter in five minutes, and its merits were so evident that it attained a prize both at Derry and Dundalk, though there were ten competitors in the field. We did not notice any special improvement in the ploughs exhibited. No one going to the showyard should neglect to visit the collection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad